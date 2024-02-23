How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, you can make a Country in just a few clicks, but making Sweden can take a while. To make this country, you need to combine it with its most unique trait. So, here’s how you can make Sweden in Infinite Craft.

Sweden recipe in Infinite Craft

Dragons, Steampunk Pirates, Volcanos and Fairies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Sweden in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Europe and Cool. Seems simple enough, right? Well, making Europe is easy, but making Cool is another story. You need to combine everything with everything until you’re finally cool enough to make Cool. Maybe that’s a lame joke, but after trying this long to make Sweden, I don’t even care.

But before we make Cool, we need to make Perfume.

Perfume

Steampunk Pirates, Dragons, and a bit of Fairy magic make Perfume in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Fire + Water = Steam Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Steam + Planet = Steampunk Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship Fire + Earth = Lava Airship + Lava = Dragon Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dragon + Dandelion = Dragonfly Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy Fairy + Plant = Flower Flower + Steam = Perfume

Europe and Cool

Sweden really is one cool European country. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have Perfume, you can make Cool and Europe.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Earth = Mountain Water + Water = Lake Mountain + Lake = Fjord Lake + Water = Ocean Lava + Lava = Volcano Ocean + Volcano = Island Island + Island = Continent Fjord + Continent = Europe

Time to get Cool using that Perfume you made earlier.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fjord + Fjord = Glacier Glacier + Glacier = Iceberg Glacier + Iceberg = Ice Ice + Perfume = Cool

Finally, just mix these two together to get one very cool European Country.