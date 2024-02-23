Category:
General

How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft

It’s such a Cool country!
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 11:43 am
Stockholm at night
Image via Pixabay

In Infinite Craft, you can make a Country in just a few clicks, but making Sweden can take a while. To make this country, you need to combine it with its most unique trait. So, here’s how you can make Sweden in Infinite Craft.

Sweden recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipe for making Perfume
Dragons, Steampunk Pirates, Volcanos and Fairies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Sweden in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Europe and Cool. Seems simple enough, right? Well, making Europe is easy, but making Cool is another story. You need to combine everything with everything until you’re finally cool enough to make Cool. Maybe that’s a lame joke, but after trying this long to make Sweden, I don’t even care.

But before we make Cool, we need to make Perfume.

Perfume

Steampunk Pirates, Dragons, and a bit of Fairy magic make Perfume in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Water=Lake
Lake+Water=Ocean
Fire+Water=Steam
Wind+Earth=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Steam+Planet=Steampunk
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Steampunk Pirate+Wind=Airship
Fire+Earth=Lava
Airship+Lava=Dragon
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Dragon+Dandelion=Dragonfly
Dragonfly+Dust=Fairy
Fairy+Plant=Flower
Flower+Steam=Perfume

Europe and Cool

Sweden recipe in Infinite Craft
Sweden really is one cool European country. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have Perfume, you can make Cool and Europe.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Water+Water=Lake
Mountain+Lake=Fjord
Lake+Water=Ocean
Lava+Lava=Volcano
Ocean+Volcano=Island
Island+Island=Continent
Fjord+Continent=Europe

Time to get Cool using that Perfume you made earlier.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fjord+Fjord=Glacier
Glacier+Glacier=Iceberg
Glacier+Iceberg=Ice
Ice+Perfume=Cool

Finally, just mix these two together to get one very cool European Country.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Europe+Cool=Sweden
related content
Read Article How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft
freddy fazbear in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft
Fruit in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make House in Infinite Craft
A House surrounded by different elements in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make House in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft
freddy fazbear in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft
Fruit in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make House in Infinite Craft
A House surrounded by different elements in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make House in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 23, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.