How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, you can make a Country in just a few clicks, but making Sweden can take a while. To make this country, you need to combine it with its most unique trait. So, here’s how you can make Sweden in Infinite Craft.
Sweden recipe in Infinite Craft
To make Sweden in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Europe and Cool. Seems simple enough, right? Well, making Europe is easy, but making Cool is another story. You need to combine everything with everything until you’re finally cool enough to make Cool. Maybe that’s a lame joke, but after trying this long to make Sweden, I don’t even care.
But before we make Cool, we need to make Perfume.
Perfume
Steampunk Pirates, Dragons, and a bit of Fairy magic make Perfume in Infinite Craft.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Wind
|+
|Earth
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Steam
|+
|Planet
|=
|Steampunk
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Steampunk Pirate
|+
|Wind
|=
|Airship
|Fire
|+
|Earth
|=
|Lava
|Airship
|+
|Lava
|=
|Dragon
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Dragon
|+
|Dandelion
|=
|Dragonfly
|Dragonfly
|+
|Dust
|=
|Fairy
|Fairy
|+
|Plant
|=
|Flower
|Flower
|+
|Steam
|=
|Perfume
Europe and Cool
Now that you have Perfume, you can make Cool and Europe.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Mountain
|+
|Lake
|=
|Fjord
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Lava
|+
|Lava
|=
|Volcano
|Ocean
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Island
|Island
|+
|Island
|=
|Continent
|Fjord
|+
|Continent
|=
|Europe
Time to get Cool using that Perfume you made earlier.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Fjord
|+
|Fjord
|=
|Glacier
|Glacier
|+
|Glacier
|=
|Iceberg
|Glacier
|+
|Iceberg
|=
|Ice
|Ice
|+
|Perfume
|=
|Cool
Finally, just mix these two together to get one very cool European Country.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Europe
|+
|Cool
|=
|Sweden