Category:
General

How to make Ice in Infinite Craft

An Ice Cube is next.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 07:23 pm
Ice and Snowman in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When cold winds start blowing in Infinite Craft, Ice might start forming around. While the game doesn’t have any seasonal mechanics, you can craft elements related to winter months with various combinations.

Recommended Videos

Mountain is one of the first new crafts you make in Infinite Craft. From this Mountain, I tried generating Snow and also Ice. Making Ice turned out to be more difficult than I expected since I struggled to discover one of its key components. However, one of my Mountain experiments finally paid off, and I was finally on the right path to Ice.

Crafting Ice in Infinite Craft

A screenshot of Infinite Craft with the recipe for Ice.
Ice Ice Baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Ice in Infinite Craft, you first need to combine two Mountains together.

  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Mountain + Wind = Avalanche
  • Avalanche + Water = Ice

Once you unlock Ice, you’ll get to use it to unlock similar elements like Blizzard, Snow, Igloo, and Penguin. From that point onward, you can let your creativity loose and craft a bunch of winter elements.

While you can get to most recipes with simple logic, there are also others that will require you to think outside of the box. Getting Jesus, for example, is possible via multiple recipes. Making Monkey, on the other hand, takes players on a longer journey as you’ll need to craft some of the essentials first.

The basic recipes were enough to keep me occupied during my first day in Infinite Craft, but I soon found myself challenging the game’s limits, like trying to make Taylor Swift. Once you get a taste of the real world in Infinite Craft, it’s rather difficult to stop, and I quickly moved on to making Peter Griffin. There’s no telling where the possibilities end in Infinite Craft, and new recipes continue to pop up online every minute.

related content
Read Article What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Top 5 games like Infinite Craft
Lots of Change in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
Top 5 games like Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Blood in Infinite Craft
Blood connections in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Blood in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft
A Minecraft player by the Minecraft creation in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft
Monkey and Forest in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Top 5 games like Infinite Craft
Lots of Change in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
Top 5 games like Infinite Craft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Blood in Infinite Craft
Blood connections in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Blood in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft
A Minecraft player by the Minecraft creation in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft
Monkey and Forest in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 16, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.