How to make Ice in Infinite Craft

When cold winds start blowing in Infinite Craft, Ice might start forming around. While the game doesn’t have any seasonal mechanics, you can craft elements related to winter months with various combinations.

Mountain is one of the first new crafts you make in Infinite Craft. From this Mountain, I tried generating Snow and also Ice. Making Ice turned out to be more difficult than I expected since I struggled to discover one of its key components. However, one of my Mountain experiments finally paid off, and I was finally on the right path to Ice.

Crafting Ice in Infinite Craft

Ice Ice Baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Ice in Infinite Craft, you first need to combine two Mountains together.

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Mountain + Wind = Avalanche

Avalanche + Water = Ice

Once you unlock Ice, you’ll get to use it to unlock similar elements like Blizzard, Snow, Igloo, and Penguin. From that point onward, you can let your creativity loose and craft a bunch of winter elements.

While you can get to most recipes with simple logic, there are also others that will require you to think outside of the box. Getting Jesus, for example, is possible via multiple recipes. Making Monkey, on the other hand, takes players on a longer journey as you’ll need to craft some of the essentials first.

The basic recipes were enough to keep me occupied during my first day in Infinite Craft, but I soon found myself challenging the game’s limits, like trying to make Taylor Swift. Once you get a taste of the real world in Infinite Craft, it’s rather difficult to stop, and I quickly moved on to making Peter Griffin. There’s no telling where the possibilities end in Infinite Craft, and new recipes continue to pop up online every minute.