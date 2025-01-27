February 2025 is set to give us a boon of prominent video games released across multiple platforms, with there indeed being something for everyone.

Recommended Videos

Whether you want to take on the role of a roaming knight, sharpen your card game skills from your childhood, or become a hunter of ferocious monsters, February is set to delight many with a slew of big releases week upon week.

So, if you are struggling to know what to pick or want to see what is coming up to be excited about. We have you covered.

The 7 biggest video games in February 2025

Feb. 4: Kingdom Come Deliverance II

Kicking off the month is Kingdom Come Deliverance II, the sequel to the 2018 surprise hit from Warhorse Studios. You’ll be traveling around the map, partaking in grueling medieval gameplay, and crafting your own story around a vast world of dangers and discoveries.

Dot got to preview the game recently, and we were pleasantly surprised at the combat, among other things, and can’t wait to get our hands on the game at the start of the month.

Feb. 11: Civilization VII

Civilization VII is finally releasing nearly a decade after its last mainline installment and if you purchase the Deluxe Edition, you can get into the game even earlier with early access on Feb. 6. One of the PCs best turn-based strategy games, Civ 7 is also set to launch on consoles including the Nintendo Switch so anyone can dive in and play the cult phenomenon.

Date Everything is a game where you date… everything! From the bed you sleep in, to the house, to the game itself. It’s a fun take on the romance novel genre taking over games currently, allowing you to meet unexpected partners or find secrets you weren’t expecting to find. Over 100, in fact.

To date them, obviously. How else where you going to spend Valentine’s Day?

Feb. 18: Avowed

Avowed is the Skyrim-like fantasy series coming from Obsidian, the same minds between Outer Worlds and Fallout New Vegas, and the more we see it the more excited we get. It’ll be on Xbox Game Pass day one for those unsure if they want to buy it at full release, or those who are ready to sink into the whimsical fantasy adventure can take the Deluxe Edition plunge to get early access on Feb. 13 instead.

Feb. 21: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Did you like Assassin’s Creed Black Flag for its navel gameplay? Are you a fan of crazy over-the-top action and combat that makes zero sense? Do you want to play something so out there and different that it feels like a league of its own? Then play this.

Feb. 27: Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

For anyone who fondly remembers playing any of the classic Yu-Gi-Oh! GB and GBA games, this collection is for you, with the set combining nearly every classic Yu-Gi-Oh! handheld game up until the end of GameBoy Advance, on top of the spinoff games like Dungeon Dice Monsters. Some Japanese release exclusive games are also getting localized for the first time ever for an extra treat.

Feb. 28: Monster Hunter Wilds

Last but not least, February ends with likely one of the biggest games of the year with Monster Hunter Wilds.

The latest installment in the Monster Hunter series, Wilds, improves on both World and Rise through seamless open-world gameplay, new monsters, and a bustling world of creatures that will either hunt or be the hunted. This is one you won’t want to miss.

Other special mentions happening in February 2025

There aren’t just game releases in Feb. 2025 for players to look forward to, with a series of events also expected to take part, the biggest of which is Pokémon Day 2025, on Feb. 27. We are expected to see a host of new Pokémon announcements during the live stream on the day, including the likelihood of a first gameplay trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A one year after it was first revealed.

There are also some other Pokémon events, like EUIC and the Pokémon Go Unova Tour: LA, happening at the end of February for in-person eventgoers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy