How to make a planter in Sons of the Forest

In a survival game like Sons of the Forest, your job is to stay alive against all odds. You’ll face several enemies while exploring the map, including different types of cannibals and mutants. These enemies are tough and can be difficult to eliminate if you do not have the proper tools and equipment.

Exploring the map is an essential part of the game, and this is how you’ll gather most of the materials, tools, weapons, and resources required for survival.

Similarly, you’ll have to forage for food, beverages, medicines, and other consumables to replenish your health. While exploring the map, you’ll find various kinds of flowers, seeds, and fruits. These items can be consumed, and you can also grow them. However, to grow these seeds and berries you must build a planter first.

Here’s how to build a planter in Sons of the Forest.

How to build planters in Sons of the Forest

Building and crafting is a massive part of Sons of the Forest, and to survive you need to build a fortified shelter. We recommend making the shelter on flat ground, somewhere close to a water source.

Once your base is ready, you can create various kinds of custom structures or build directly from the blueprints present in the guidebook.

Screengrab via Endnight Games

A couple of planter blueprints are available in the guidebook, and you can build them easily by following a few steps.

However, before building structures around your base, we recommend putting up a perimeter wall to stop cannibals and other enemies from easily infiltrating your base. Once everything is ready, select the guidebook by pressing X.

Screengrab via Endnight Games

Now, to access the planter blueprints, you need to transfer the guidebook to your left hand. This can be done by pressing X after you have opened the guidebook. Planters can be found in the Gardening section of the guidebook. There are two types of planters that you can build—a wall planter and a standing planter.

The wall planter can be put on the walls of your shelter and other buildings, whereas the standing planter can be placed anywhere.

The standing planter requires 18 sticks, while the wall planter only requires 16.

Screengrab via Endnight Games

Select the planter blueprint you want to build, and place them around your base. After this, all you need to do is add sticks to the blueprint to complete the structure.

Once that’s done, walk in front of the planters, and interact with them to plant different types of seeds. You’ll often find your allies Virginia and Kelvin eating berries and fruits from the planters you have built around the base.

You can also ask your NPCs to gather seeds and berries to be planted.