Sons of the Forest Katana location: How to get the katana

Players in Sons of the Forest will not only need to stave off thirst, starvation, and exhaustion in order to survive but also fend off swarms of terrifying cannibal mutants. There are many weapons in EndNight’s survival horror, though many of them are primitive tools with multiple uses aside from combat.

Across the isolated island are hidden tools that can immensely help players in their quest for survival. Ranging from shovels to 3D printers, these are items that you can only discover, not craft.

The katana is one such weapon waiting for players to find. This sword is an incredibly valuable asset adept at dispatching hordes of cannibals with fast strikes.

Though deadly, the katana can be extremely difficult to find if you do not know where to begin your search. If you are looking to add the katana to your arsenal of weapons in Sons of the Forest, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the katana in Sons of the Forest

Before beginning your journey to find the katana, players will first need to obtain the maintenance key. This key allows players to open up several hidden locations found across the island, including the location to find the katana.

To find the katana, players will have to venture to a far-off mountain almost on the exact opposite of where you initially spawn. The exact position on the GPS can be seen above, as well as the physical cave entry.

This will be the same cave where players can access the golden armor set.

After entering the cave, players will descend downwards into the mysterious cavern until they reach a lab. Use the keycard to enter the lab and continue heading downstairs. Eventually, players will run into a closed door with a blue panel on the way. Use your card again and one of the game’s few cutscenes will trigger.

Once the cutscene has been completed, go back downstairs and head to floor two. Once on floor two, walk to the second hallway and turn right to enter through an open door. After dispatching several mutants, the katana will be on display in a nearby room.