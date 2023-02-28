How to get the rope gun in sons of the forest

Sons of the Forest is finally here, and gamers can dive head-first into a grueling survival experience where cannibals loom around every corner. The sequel to the hugely popular The Forest has brought the goods once again, you’ll just have to find out how to find them.

There’s a ton of exploring to do, weapons to create, buildings to craft, and enemies to fight in Sons of the Forest. You’ll spend the vast majority of your time building and exploring, so finding the best gear is a necessity.

The Rope Gun is an incredibly useful item that’ll make your adventuring travels a whole lot easier. Some caves will require your rope gun to get to, so it’s an item you’ll need in your backpack.

How do I get the rope gun in Sons of the Forest?

Image via Endnight Games Ltd

The rope gun gets you from point A to B in a flash and can come in handy when there’s hard to reach spaces. To get the rope gun, you’ll have to head to this cave as shown below.

Head west next to the snowy mountains and follow the river til you are in between two different lakes areas. Trek down into the cave, and fight all the cannibals in your way. Stay towards the left-hand side and keep going, you’ll eventually meet a mutant blocking a pathway.

Image via Endnight Games Ltd

There’ll be a bomb nearby, once you’ve found it, take out the mutant. Stick to the left-hand side of the cave once more as you push forward, and you’ll eventually find the rope gun. Then you’ll have to use it to escape the cave.

It’s as simple as that: now you can use the rope gun to get anywhere you desire. It’ll come in handy a lot throughout your Forest adventures, so always make space for it.