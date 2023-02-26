Sons of the Forest is an ultra-popular survival horror game with more than two million copies sold in just a day after release. With many players logging in for the first time, it makes sense they may not be sure where to set up their shelter. Fortunately, there are a couple of things you can look out for that will ensure you have the best shelter position possible.

Once you get one place set up, it may be worth it to build up other smaller bases around the island. Here’s everything you need to know about where to set up your base shelter in Sons of the Forest.

What’s the best place to build a base in Sons of the Forest?

When you spawn into the game for the first time, you’ll likely be on an island near where your helicopter crashed. You can create a starter shelter here to save your game, but consider moving a little more inland to build your main base. There are a lot of things you can look out for, including strategic advantages as well as providing for your character’s needs.

Some of the main necessities you should look out for include things like:

Access to drinkable running water, like a stream or small river

Proximity to consistent food sources like fish in oceans and lakes or wildlife in the forests

Ability to keep watch on the area around the base, vantage points

Flat areas to build multiple buildings

Enough space to expand as you need to

Once you’ve got a base, it may be worth it to create a more permanent structure using the game’s free-build mechanics. Players can build a large home or multiple small cabins to form a neighborhood with their friends if they want to. While the choices aren’t endless, players will get a lot of freedom in deciding how their home inside Sons of the Forest will look.

Consider building a wall to keep most of the mutants out or building viewpoints in trees to provide places to watch for mutants. The longer you go on, the stronger monsters you’ll have to face, so it’s smart to prepare whatever defenses you have at your disposal. Once you get survival out of the way, you can thrive and create any kind of base you can imagine.

As you collect better resources, you’ll be able to create better buildings, so prioritize that if you’re looking to enhance your recipes.