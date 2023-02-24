Sons of the Forest is the hottest new survival game on Steam, setting players loose on an island filled with mutants and monsters gunning for their heads. However, that’s not the only danger waiting on this island, as players will also need to make sure they’re eating and drinking enough to keep their energy up while they explore.

Fortunately, players can find food all across the island as long as they know where to look and how to cook. Here’s what you need to know about how to get food in Sons of the Forest.

What are the best ways to get food?

There are a lot of ways to get food on the island in Sons of the Forest, you just have to know where to look.

Fortunately, finding food is usually a little easier than finding your first clean source of water. When picking up food, it’s important to remember you can tap E to pick it up or hold E for a couple of seconds to immediately eat it. The latter can be dangerous with certain items, however, so make sure you’re mindful.

Some of the ways that you can find food early include:

Forage near the starting area: There is usually a small cache of food located in the suitcases and on the edge of the beach you spawn on, to the right of the corpses.

There is usually a small cache of food located in the suitcases and on the edge of the beach you spawn on, to the right of the corpses. Pick berries and mushrooms: There will be a lot of plants in the forest near where you spawn, so make sure that you’re collecting any edible plants.

There will be a lot of plants in the forest near where you spawn, so make sure that you’re collecting any edible plants. Hunt the local wildlife: There are a wide variety of animals on the island, and crafting a bow and a spear to hunt with will ensure that you have a way to get meat.

There are a wide variety of animals on the island, and crafting a bow and a spear to hunt with will ensure that you have a way to get meat. Become sustainable: You can create your own planting plots and create traps for rabbits, squirrels, and fish, ensuring that you have a recurring food supply.

With the wide amount of food available to you, you shouldn’t have an issue providing for yourself as long as you’re playing alone.

It might become more tricky to feed a full group of people, with animals being one type of loot in the game where only one person can receive the food from it. The larger the group, the harder it would be to keep everyone fed, so prepare early.

While it might not be the most appealing, the easiest wildlife to hunt would likely be the turtles that you can find crawling along the beaches. The turtles make excellent dinners and you get two slices of meat, which means you can fill your hunger bar off one animal.

Once you become self-sustainable, you won’t have to worry about food any longer.