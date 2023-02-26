How to make medicine in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest has sold millions of copies since it was released a few days ago, with new and old players joining the game. It features a lot of similarities to its predecessor, with players left to fend for themselves against monsters and mutants on an isolated island. Fortunately, players can craft resources they need, like Herbal Medicine, to help against these dangers.

Medicine is one of the more useful items in Sons of the Forest, since you’ll frequently be charged and attacked by mutants you didn’t see coming. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make medicine in the game.

How do you make Herbal Medicine in Sons of the Forest?

Screengrab via Endnight Games Screengrab via Endnight Games

The only recipe for medicine in Sons of the Forest is Herbal Medicine. You can craft it by combining Aloe and Yarrow in the crafting space in your inventory. As suggested by the name, both of these plants can be found throughout the island. Most plants will have a question mark until you pick and identify them for the first time.

You can find Yarrow in bunches across the island. It’s a puffy white flower on top of a medium-length stem. Aloe is much harder to find, as it’s a rare spawn and appears like any other bush on the island, except its leaves are very sturdy and have slight barbs on either side. Since this is a rare resource, you should pick the first one you find in the hopes of getting seeds to grow the plant yourself.

You can continue to use the crates or suitcases that spawn medicine since they’ll respawn in a couple of days. If you need medicine between those refills, however, making Herbal Medicine can ensure you have something if a mutant gets to you unexpectedly.