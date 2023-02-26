How to build a house in Sons of the Forest

There are a lot of different ways to play Sons of the Forest, whether that be following the story and exploring the island or building a strong home to put up a defense. While a tent and a small fire might be nice enough to start, you’ll likely want to build something more permanent that can be used as your long-term shelter to avoid the threats of the island.

In order to build a proper base in this game, you’ll need to use your creativity to make something that feels good to you. Here’s how you can get started.

What’s the best way to build a house in Sons of the Forest?

Crafting a home or a base in Sons of the Forest is a little bit different than it was in The Forest. The building mechanics are split into two different modes. Players can either build a pre-fab cabin or use the logs to make something larger by planning and building a new home. Either way, you will need to collect a lot of logs if you hope to build anything of size.

Fortunately, you can use Kelvin to collect logs and bring them to you to cut down on the work in half. The log cabin is really small, so it won’t be ideal if you’re looking to build a space for multiple players. The open-ended base crafting will allow you to make something much larger and customized to your vision, which will be more useful in the long run.

That being said, the mutants and elements can be harsh, so you’ll need to produce some kind of shelter early in the game. The pre-fab log cabin can work as a great tool at that time to get out of the cold and sleep in a makeshift bed.