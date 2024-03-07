How does Infinite Craft work?

Infinite Craft is the latest phenomenon to grace the internet, with thousands of players logging in to discover new things every day. But with its endless possibilities, many players are wondering how it actually works behind the scenes.

Recommended Videos

The browser game is truly infinite. Players can make objects, concepts, TV shows and movies, fictional characters and historical figures, and even celebrities like Drake. With such a vast array of possibilities, the endless crafting game is a feat of technical genius—so here’s how Infinite Craft works.

Infinite Craft: How it works, explained

Infinite Craft was designed by developer Neal Agarwal, who’s based in New York, according to Business Insider. Neal.fun, the website on which Infinite Craft is hosted, also belongs to him.

There are no limits to Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The game is incredibly simple, which is why it has garnered so much attention in recent weeks. It uses generative AI to explore and create new elements, according to an interview with PC Gamer. The language model LLaMA is responsible for making new element, while Together AI manages the servers.

Players begin with simple blocks like Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth. From there, players merge blocks together to discover new things. When a new element is created, a prompt is sent to LLaMA, which determines the outcome, according to PC Gamer. That’s why the game sometimes takes a few seconds to combine certain elements for the first time before awarding you with a First Discovery. This happens when a player creates something that’s never been made before game’s brief history. First Discoveries are fun and immensely rewarding.

There have been tons of different discoveries already made that demonstrate the sheer diversity of Infinite Craft’s possibilities. So far, players have created rappers Kanye West and Travis Scott, fictional characters including Naruto and Peter Griffin, social terms like Bro and Gay, and every country in the world. The list is continually growing, and we don’t think this will stop any time soon.

With its popularity on the rise, it’s easy to wonder whether AI-powered platforms are the future of gaming. But while Infinite Craft makes a strong argument for this case, we should wait and see how it pans out in the long run before we play Nostradamus and try to predict the future.