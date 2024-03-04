Category:
General

How to make Naruto in Infinite Craft

Rasengan!
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 06:48 am
Adult Naruto glowing orange while yelling
Image via Bandai Namco

If you can discover things like Anime and Japan in Infinite Craft, there’s surely room for further discoveries in the same vein. One specific Japanese animation you can craft is Naruto.

Recommended Videos

Many people have encountered the renowned Anime and Manga series at least once. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto is arguably the most popular Japanese animation in history, with over 700 episodes in its 15-year-old run. With its unmatched history and widespread impact on pop culture, it’s no surprise you can create it in Infinite Craft, though the recipe itself is a bit time-consuming.

Naruto recipe in Infinite Craft

To craft Naruto in Infinite Craft, you have to mix Anime with Ninja. But getting these two ingredients isn’t easy on its own, so let’s break it down. Here’s how you can make Ninja.

Naruto recipe in Infinite Craft.
It just works. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ninja recipe

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Wind=Sandstorm
Dust+Earth=Planet
Planet+Sandstorm=Mars
Earth+Mars=Life
Life+Dust=Human
Earth+Fire=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone
Lava+Stone=Obsidian
Obsidian+Stone=Blade
Human+Blade=Warrior
Water+Water=Lake
Lake+Water=Ocean
Ocean+Earth=Island
Island+Earth=Continent
Continent+Island=Archipelago
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Continent+Mountain=Asia
Asia+Archipelago=Japan
Japan+Warrior=Samurai
Samurai+Warrior=Ronin
Samurai+Ronin=Ninja

As you can see, creating a Ninja takes a lot of work, as you need to mix certain discoveries with one another. Eventually, though, it pays off, since you’re already halfway in crafting Naruto. The second step is making Anime, which is way quicker and simpler compared to Ninja. Here’s how you can do it.

Anime recipe

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Plant=Tree
Tree+Tree=Forest
Forest+Tree=Wood
Wood+Tree=Paper
Paper+Paper=Book
Book+Japan=Manga
Japan+Manga=Anime

There you have it. All you need to do now is mix Anime with Ninja, and you’ll get Naruto himself.

If you watched the anime or read the manga, you know Naruto is just the main character of the story. It’s filled with dozens of other characters and themes, and you can make them by combining Naruto with other discoveries. Here are a couple of our suggestions.

Things you can discover with Naruto in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Naruto+Water=Kakashi
Naruto+Wind =Rasengan
Naruto+Hell/Fire=Sasuke
Naruto+Moon=Tsukiyomi
Naruto+Pig=Pain
Naruto+Stone=Rock Lee
Naruto+King=Hokage
Naruto+Mosquito=Itachi
Naruto+Paradise=Boruto
Naruto+Ocean=Kisame
Naruto+Forest=Hidden Leaf Village
Naruto+Hidden Leaf Village=Konoha
Naruto+Rock Lee=Naruto Shippuden
Naruto+Rasengan=Rasenshuriken
Naruto+Sasuke=Bromance

As you can see, the possibilities are truly endless, so feel free to experiment on your own. Just don’t get into any trouble like Naruto himself.

related content
Read Article How to make Spider in Infinite Craft
Spider in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Spider in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 4, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft
Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft surrounded by ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Spider in Infinite Craft
Spider in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Spider in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 4, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft
Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft surrounded by ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 4, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.