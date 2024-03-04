How to make Naruto in Infinite Craft

If you can discover things like Anime and Japan in Infinite Craft, there’s surely room for further discoveries in the same vein. One specific Japanese animation you can craft is Naruto.

Many people have encountered the renowned Anime and Manga series at least once. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto is arguably the most popular Japanese animation in history, with over 700 episodes in its 15-year-old run. With its unmatched history and widespread impact on pop culture, it’s no surprise you can create it in Infinite Craft, though the recipe itself is a bit time-consuming.

Naruto recipe in Infinite Craft

To craft Naruto in Infinite Craft, you have to mix Anime with Ninja. But getting these two ingredients isn’t easy on its own, so let’s break it down. Here’s how you can make Ninja.

Ninja recipe

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Sandstorm = Mars Earth + Mars = Life Life + Dust = Human Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Lava + Stone = Obsidian Obsidian + Stone = Blade Human + Blade = Warrior Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Island + Earth = Continent Continent + Island = Archipelago Earth + Earth = Mountain Continent + Mountain = Asia Asia + Archipelago = Japan Japan + Warrior = Samurai Samurai + Warrior = Ronin Samurai + Ronin = Ninja

As you can see, creating a Ninja takes a lot of work, as you need to mix certain discoveries with one another. Eventually, though, it pays off, since you’re already halfway in crafting Naruto. The second step is making Anime, which is way quicker and simpler compared to Ninja. Here’s how you can do it.

Anime recipe

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Forest + Tree = Wood Wood + Tree = Paper Paper + Paper = Book Book + Japan = Manga Japan + Manga = Anime

There you have it. All you need to do now is mix Anime with Ninja, and you’ll get Naruto himself.

If you watched the anime or read the manga, you know Naruto is just the main character of the story. It’s filled with dozens of other characters and themes, and you can make them by combining Naruto with other discoveries. Here are a couple of our suggestions.

Things you can discover with Naruto in Infinite Craft

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Naruto + Water = Kakashi Naruto + Wind = Rasengan Naruto + Hell/Fire = Sasuke Naruto + Moon = Tsukiyomi Naruto + Pig = Pain Naruto + Stone = Rock Lee Naruto + King = Hokage Naruto + Mosquito = Itachi Naruto + Paradise = Boruto Naruto + Ocean = Kisame Naruto + Forest = Hidden Leaf Village Naruto + Hidden Leaf Village = Konoha Naruto + Rock Lee = Naruto Shippuden Naruto + Rasengan = Rasenshuriken Naruto + Sasuke = Bromance

As you can see, the possibilities are truly endless, so feel free to experiment on your own. Just don’t get into any trouble like Naruto himself.