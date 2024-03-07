How to make Drake in Infinite Craft

Drake is one of the more unique elements you can craft in Infinite Craft, and it seems to have very little use when it comes to making anything else.

To make the famous Rapper and even discover other Rappers or songwriters along the way, follow this guide. While you can create Drake using combinations like Brick and Rapper or Lake and Rapper, these methods are quite long and require more steps than needed.

In fact, creating Drake is one of the quickest crafts if you know what you’re doing, even if the process might seem a bit strange the more you think about it.

Drake recipe in Infinite Craft

Drake time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create Drake by combining Dragon with Canada in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can research Drake in ten steps, even if the path to Drake feels tricky. You can find a detailed crafting list below.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two

Result Water + Water = Lake Fire + Fire = Volcano Earth + Lake = Swamp Lake + Volcano = Island Fire + Swamp = Dragon Earth + Island = Continent Lake + Continent = America Continent + America = North America Water + North America = Canada Dragon + Canada = Drake

What can you make with Drake in Infinite Craft?

Combing Drake with most other elements usually gives you Dragon. It was so hard to find anything that didn’t combine with Drake to make Dragon that I was starting to feel like there were no interesting combinations. When I did find something, though, it was surprising to see what I’d created. Here’s my list of top picks:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two

Result Drake + Homer Simpson = Doh! Drake + New York = Empire Drake + Atlantis = Troy Drake + Pokémon = Dragonite Drake + Dragon = Wyvern

Experiment with Drake yourself and figure out what other combinations you can make on your journey to find a First Discovery in Infinite Craft.