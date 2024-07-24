How to speak to a character before taking damage in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails

If you’re trying to complete the entire Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails event in Fortnite, there are lots of quests you have to navigate through. One of these tasks asks you to speak to a character before taking damage.

This quest can be difficult to do since it requires you to act quickly and locate NPCs who can sometimes be tough to find. If you plan ahead, this quest can be an easy one to get done, so here’s how to speak to a character before taking damage in the Pirates of the Caribbean Fortnite event.

Speak to a character before taking damage in Fortnite, explained

There are many different characters you can chat with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the speak to a character before taking damage quest in Fortnite, you need to find an NPC around the map and talk with them before you take any hits. There are many different NPCs you can interact with around the map and all of them work for this quest as long as you chat with them.

The characters you can talk to for this quest include:

General Chapter Five, season three NPCs . Many different characters are hanging around the map, including battle pass recruits like Brite Raider and bosses like Megalo Don. You can’t talk with bosses, so look for regular NPCs walking around for this task.

. Many different characters are hanging around the map, including battle pass recruits like Brite Raider and bosses like Megalo Don. You can’t talk with bosses, so look for regular NPCs walking around for this task. Special Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails NPCs. Four characters are hanging around the map for this collaboration and chatting with any of them before you take damage works for this quest.

To maximize your odds of success, I recommend you choose an NPC near the edge of the map or at a location where not many other players will go. Some solid options are Davy Jones, Brite Raider, Persephone, Rust, Centurion, and Jack Sparrow.

It’s best to tackle this quest immediately, so you should try to land right by whichever NPC you want to talk to. Once you find the NPC you want to chat with, all you need to do is interact with them to complete this task. You don’t have to click through any additional dialogue or buy anything from them, although it’s a good idea to stock up on loot if the NPC you chat with has any helpful items for sale.

Pick someone who isn’t near a landing hotspot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this quest complete, you’re one step closer to claiming the Jack’s Ship Glider. There are many more tasks you can complete for Cursed Gold, including raising the flag on the Floating Island and destroying structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle.

