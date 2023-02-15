How to find all Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite

Fortnite’s mid-February 2023 patch, v23.40, is filled with new content ranging from new skins to mechanics. The update also kicked off a new event, Most Wanted, which is packed with quests and rewards. During the event, players will also have more to do on the Fortnite map, including Cold Blooded Vaults.

Protected by Cold Blooded Bosses, these special Vaults contain Mythical loot that most players on the map will want to get their hands on. Before you can enter these Vaults, you’ll need to defeat their respective boss to obtain a Keycard.

Where to find all Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite

Cold Blooded Bosses are located in Shattered Slabs, Frenzy Field, and Brutal Bastion. The new Fortnite vaults are close to the center of these landmarks, and a boss fight will be waiting for you as you approach.

How to beat Cold Blooded Bosses in Fortnite

Cold Blooded Bosses are relatively easy to beat. To take them down, you’ll need a decent amount of ammo, health/shield materials, and some cover. Try to land as many headshots as possible during the fight since you’ll also want to get to the loot quickly.

Once you open the Cold Blooded Vault, pick up the most valuable loot on the floor and bounce. Considering there are only three Vaults on the map, they’re likely to be highly contested in each match.

There can even be players who may be camping outside of the Vault.