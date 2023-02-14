How to get Vault Keycards in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now thanks to the frequent updates from Epic Games meant to evolve the way players enjoy the game. The most recent update has brought back Vault Keycards and Vaults as part of the Most Wanted heist event. Many players are logging into the game today to try and find their first Keycard.

Fortunately, there are guaranteed places where players can find the Vault Keycards as long as they’re willing to put in the time required. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Vault Keycards in Fortnite.

Where to find Vault Keycards in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

In order to get a Vault Keycard, you’ll need to defeat a Cold Blooded boss at Brutal Bastion, Faulty Splits, or Shattered Slabs. These bosses are new to this update, with each of them dropping a Vault Keycard that can be used to open any one of the vaults across the map. Players should make sure they have their best gear and shields before taking on those bosses.

Fortunately, there are also vaults at each of the three locations circled above as well. This makes it easy to quickly open a vault after you defeat the boss. This will keep you from having to run across the island, instead allowing you to focus on one area to complete the quest. The multiple bosses allow for options if one area already has too many players.

That’s all the information you need to know about where to get a Vault Keycard in Fortnite‘s Chapter Four, season one.