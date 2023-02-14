How to get the free Ace outfit in Fortnite

It's always nice to have an ace up your sleeve.

Patch v23.40 is here in Fortnite, introducing new quests and rewards which are a part of the Most Wanted event. Throughout the event, players will get to enjoy a revamped Fortnite experience with the new Heat mechanic.

Heat resembles the Wanted levels from the Grand Theft Auto series, and they aim to increase the overall action in each match. Alongside new quests and mechanics, there will also be skins that players will work toward unlocking before they rotate out.

One of these skins is the Ace outfit, and it’s one of the banner characters of the event. If you’re looking to add this cool skin to your collection in Fortnite, here’s how you can do it.

How do you get the free Ace skin in Fortnite?

Players can get the free Ace skin by completing the Most Wanted challenge in Fortnite. Once you complete the required challenges, the Ace skin will automatically be added to your collection.

While most event cosmetics tend to be exclusive offers, these skins can come back to the in-game shop in the future. This allows players who missed out on the event to acquire these skins in exchange for V-Bucks. The time it takes for a skin to get reintroduced to the game varies, however, so it’s generally a decent idea to unlock skins during an event if you like them.

The Ace skin isn’t the only cosmetic that became available with v23.40. There are more skins and cosmetics coming, making the patch an excellent mid-season event.