All Most Wanted quests and rewards in Fortnite

Throughout the short history of Fortnite, we toured the island with Ariana Grande, witnessed the rise of Skywalker, had the honors of wielding the fabled Kamehameha, and watched our worlds fall apart in front of our very eyes. The Valentine’s Day update, v.23.40, will roll out with the Most Wanted event. The event will, as per usual, feature new skins and cosmetics as rewards, and a special set of quests to earn those neat cosmetics.
So, without any further ado, we present to you al Most Wanted quests and rewards you can earn in the upcoming patch v.23.40.
All Most Wanted quests in Fortnite
|Quest
|Number of times you need to do action to complete the quest/ necessary items/ damage dealt
|Experience gains
|Raise Heat Level
|Four
|1500
|Purchase weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory vending machines
|10
|1000
|Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss
|One
|1500
|Visit named locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault
|Three
|1250
|Collect Gold Bars
|2000
|1000
|Spend Gold Bars on weapons or services in different matches
|Five
|1500
|Search Safes or Cash Registers
|Four
|1000
|Damage opponents using exotics and unvaulted weapons
|1000
|1000
|Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle
|One
|750
|Complete Inter and Recon quests
|Seven
|N/A
|Search ammo boxes
|10
|1000
|Gather foraged items
|13
|1000
|Heist the Intel and Recon Cold Blooded Medallion to unlock additional quests
|One
|N/A
|Destroy structures or objects using Explosives
|25
|1000
|Reach Max Heat Level in different matches
|Three
|1500
|Claim a named location containing a Cold Blooded Vault
|One
|1250
|Damage opponents within 10 meters with a Shotgun or SMG
|500
|1000
|Hire a character
|Three
|1250
|Damage players with a Pistol within a single match
|300
|1250
|Eliminate members of the Cold Blooded
|Five
|1500
|Throw and detonate a Gas Can
|Two
|750
|Increase your Heat Level by using a Burner Pay Phone
|One
|1000
|Complete Going in Loud quests
|Seven
|N/A
|Thank the Bus Driver
|Three
|1000
|Gain shields
|500
|1000
|Heist the Going in Loud Cold Blooded Medallion to unlock additional quests
|One
|N/A
|Emote withing 10 meters of a member of the Cold Blooded
|One
|750
|Damage Opponents with a Sniper Rifle
|500
|1000
|Search chests before taking any damage
|10
|1500
|Eliminate opponents with a Suppressed Pistol or Shadow Tracker
|Two
|1250
|Damage opponents while inside of a big bush or leaf pile
|200
|1250
|Use a Flare Gun to mark opponents
|Five
|1000
|Hide in a dumpster, a hay stack, or a flusher
|Two
|1000
|Collect gold bars from eliminated players
|150
|1250
|Survive storm phases at full health
|Five
|1500
|Complete Going in Quiet quests
|Seven
|N/A
|Travel distance while swimming
|200
|1000
|Damage opponents while crouched
|300
|1000
|Heist the Going in Quiet Cold Blooded Medallion to unlock additional quests
|One
|N/A
|Spend Gold Bars
|5000
|1000
|Open up a Cold Blooded Vault using a Vault Keycard
|One
|2000
|Emote inside of a Cold Blooded Vault
|One
|750
|Complete Cracking the Vault quests
|Seven
|N/A
|Deal damage to opponents from above
|500
|1000
|Use Bandages and Medkits
|Three
|1000
|Collect Heisted Exotic weapons
|Seven
|1000
|Assist in defeating Cold Blooded bosses
|Three
|1500
|Search Cold Blooded Coffers
|Five 1500
|1500
|Search Supply Drops
|Two
|1000
|Collect Gold Bars in a single match
|500
|750
|Eliminate opponents with an Exotic weapon
|Five
|1000
|Purchase the Rift Service from inside a vault
|One
|1000
|Complete Clean Getaway quests
|Seven
|N/A
|Travel distance in a vehicle
|500
|1000
|Use ziplines or Ascenders
|Five
|1000
|Mantle objects while under the effects of Slap
|10
|750
|Damage opponents while riding a Dir Bike
|200
|1000
|Travel distance while sprinting and at Max Heat level
|1000
|1250
|Damage opponents while sliding
|200
|1000
|Get seconds of air time while riding a Dirt Bike
|30
|1000
|Reach a speed of 70 in a vehicle
|One
|1000
|Ride in different vehicles in a single match
|Three
|1250
|Survive storm phases while carrying an exotic weapon
|Five
|2000
All Most Wanted rewards in Fortnite
After you complete Most Wanted quests, you’ll can collect various rewards that include backblinks, skins, and wraps.
Remember, all of these rewards are free when you complete a quest related to that specific reward. So, hurry up and jump on the Battle Bus to complete the quests and earn these exclusive rewards.