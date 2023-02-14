All Most Wanted quests and rewards in Fortnite

Throughout the short history of Fortnite, we toured the island with Ariana Grande, witnessed the rise of Skywalker, had the honors of wielding the fabled Kamehameha, and watched our worlds fall apart in front of our very eyes. The Valentine’s Day update, v.23.40, will roll out with the Most Wanted event. The event will, as per usual, feature new skins and cosmetics as rewards, and a special set of quests to earn those neat cosmetics.

So, without any further ado, we present to you al Most Wanted quests and rewards you can earn in the upcoming patch v.23.40.

All Most Wanted quests in Fortnite

Quest Number of times you need to do action to complete the quest/ necessary items/ damage dealt Experience gains Raise Heat Level Four 1500 Purchase weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory vending machines 10 1000 Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss One 1500 Visit named locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault Three 1250 Collect Gold Bars 2000 1000 Spend Gold Bars on weapons or services in different matches Five 1500 Search Safes or Cash Registers Four 1000 Damage opponents using exotics and unvaulted weapons 1000 1000 Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle One 750 Complete Inter and Recon quests Seven N/A Search ammo boxes 10 1000 Gather foraged items 13 1000 Heist the Intel and Recon Cold Blooded Medallion to unlock additional quests One N/A Destroy structures or objects using Explosives 25 1000 Reach Max Heat Level in different matches Three 1500 Claim a named location containing a Cold Blooded Vault One 1250 Damage opponents within 10 meters with a Shotgun or SMG 500 1000 Hire a character Three 1250 Damage players with a Pistol within a single match 300 1250 Eliminate members of the Cold Blooded Five 1500 Throw and detonate a Gas Can Two 750 Increase your Heat Level by using a Burner Pay Phone One 1000 Complete Going in Loud quests Seven N/A Thank the Bus Driver Three 1000 Gain shields 500 1000 Heist the Going in Loud Cold Blooded Medallion to unlock additional quests One N/A Emote withing 10 meters of a member of the Cold Blooded One 750 Damage Opponents with a Sniper Rifle 500 1000 Search chests before taking any damage 10 1500 Eliminate opponents with a Suppressed Pistol or Shadow Tracker Two 1250 Damage opponents while inside of a big bush or leaf pile 200 1250 Use a Flare Gun to mark opponents Five 1000 Hide in a dumpster, a hay stack, or a flusher Two 1000 Collect gold bars from eliminated players 150 1250 Survive storm phases at full health Five 1500 Complete Going in Quiet quests Seven N/A Travel distance while swimming 200 1000 Damage opponents while crouched 300 1000 Heist the Going in Quiet Cold Blooded Medallion to unlock additional quests One N/A Spend Gold Bars 5000 1000 Open up a Cold Blooded Vault using a Vault Keycard One 2000 Emote inside of a Cold Blooded Vault One 750 Complete Cracking the Vault quests Seven N/A Deal damage to opponents from above 500 1000 Use Bandages and Medkits Three 1000 Collect Heisted Exotic weapons Seven 1000 Assist in defeating Cold Blooded bosses Three 1500 Search Cold Blooded Coffers Five 1500 1500 Search Supply Drops Two 1000 Collect Gold Bars in a single match 500 750 Eliminate opponents with an Exotic weapon Five 1000 Purchase the Rift Service from inside a vault One 1000 Complete Clean Getaway quests Seven N/A Travel distance in a vehicle 500 1000 Use ziplines or Ascenders Five 1000 Mantle objects while under the effects of Slap 10 750 Damage opponents while riding a Dir Bike 200 1000 Travel distance while sprinting and at Max Heat level 1000 1250 Damage opponents while sliding 200 1000 Get seconds of air time while riding a Dirt Bike 30 1000 Reach a speed of 70 in a vehicle One 1000 Ride in different vehicles in a single match Three 1250 Survive storm phases while carrying an exotic weapon Five 2000

All Most Wanted rewards in Fortnite

After you complete Most Wanted quests, you’ll can collect various rewards that include backblinks, skins, and wraps.

New Most Wanted Event & Cosmetics:



"Set of challenges that allow you to increase your INFAMY and earn COLD BLOODED MEDALLIONS. Completing quests will grant you INFAMY, and will advance you along the reward track, unlocking cosmetics at certain intervals. runs till 02/28/2023" pic.twitter.com/GGKhso8udS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 14, 2023

This "Gold Blooded" skin is free. And there will be new Exotic weapons! pic.twitter.com/srsjPj8dc8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 14, 2023

All free Most Wanted Event rewards: pic.twitter.com/57KXRIcP1p — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

Remember, all of these rewards are free when you complete a quest related to that specific reward. So, hurry up and jump on the Battle Bus to complete the quests and earn these exclusive rewards.