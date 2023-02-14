All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.40

People across the world mark Feb. 14 in their calendars as the day when love is in the air and you can’t turn around without being overwhelmed with a warm and fuzzy feeling of affection. But not Fortnite players. Fortnite players saved the date for the upcoming update, update v.23.40.
This Valentine’s Day update is set to feature a fresh Galaxy Knight pack, Honor Among Thieves outfits, new Reality Augments, FNCS assets, and new Marvel and Star Wars bundles.
Since Epic Games is showering us with affection on Valentine’s Day, here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics that will wait for us when we log back into Fortnite after v.23.40 update rolls out.
All leaked skins coming to Fortnite v23.40
Instead of crowding the island with hearts and celebrating the love intoxication, the Valentine’s Day update will feature a new Most Wanted event that will introduce new quests, and, of course, new skins and cosmetics:
Since the downtime began on Feb. 14 at 3am CT, data miners discovered v23.40 update will have new Marvel and Star Wars bundles:
Celebrating the beginning of FNCS, the Epic devs have a special treat for all Fortnite players—FNCS-themed skins and other cosmetics:
And finally, here are other uncategorized skins that will be available in the game’s shop after v.23.40 update:
All leaked cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.40
What’s a Fortnite patch without neat cosmetics? Well, not much. Here are every cosmetics leakers have managed to find since the downtime started:
There’s plenty to unpack.