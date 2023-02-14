All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.40

People across the world mark Feb. 14 in their calendars as the day when love is in the air and you can’t turn around without being overwhelmed with a warm and fuzzy feeling of affection. But not Fortnite players. Fortnite players saved the date for the upcoming update, update v.23.40.

This Valentine’s Day update is set to feature a fresh Galaxy Knight pack, Honor Among Thieves outfits, new Reality Augments, FNCS assets, and new Marvel and Star Wars bundles.

Since Epic Games is showering us with affection on Valentine’s Day, here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics that will wait for us when we log back into Fortnite after v.23.40 update rolls out.

All leaked skins coming to Fortnite v23.40

Instead of crowding the island with hearts and celebrating the love intoxication, the Valentine’s Day update will feature a new Most Wanted event that will introduce new quests, and, of course, new skins and cosmetics:

Looks like the "Most Wanted" update drops tonight. Reminder that it has a "Reduce Heat" thing which you spend you spend gold on, kinda like Lester on GTA 5.



So far we have 2 teasers, this poster below and this text: "Prepare to break open the vault." pic.twitter.com/kGSB03CYud — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 13, 2023

The Cold Blooded have taken over the Island! Bring on the Heat, aim for perfection with new Exotic Weapons, and complete Most Wanted Quests to earn free rewards including the Gold Blooded Outfit. pic.twitter.com/bBFTfDsece — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

Since the downtime began on Feb. 14 at 3am CT, data miners discovered v23.40 update will have new Marvel and Star Wars bundles:

New Marvel & Star Wars Bundles! pic.twitter.com/PCItTAEXtU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 14, 2023

Celebrating the beginning of FNCS, the Epic devs have a special treat for all Fortnite players—FNCS-themed skins and other cosmetics:

And finally, here are other uncategorized skins that will be available in the game’s shop after v.23.40 update:

Cold Blooded Ace Skin pic.twitter.com/FsOuMHEu5F — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

Axion Sentinel Skin & Celestial Shell Backbling pic.twitter.com/KfpXtCJh7A — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

All leaked cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.40

What’s a Fortnite patch without neat cosmetics? Well, not much. Here are every cosmetics leakers have managed to find since the downtime started:

The "Forging the Future" loading screen is set to be a FREE bonus loading screen for active Fortnite Crew members. pic.twitter.com/RGwmdiot1g — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

Jester's Privilege Wrap

Homebots STW Starter Pack Wrap

Escapees Wrap

Cold Blooded Style Wrap pic.twitter.com/Lpin0fs1bw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

Cash Stash Backbling

Folly's Heartcase Backbling

Solid Skull Backbling

Final Count Backbling pic.twitter.com/MUi9MfxxAW — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

The Endless Ned STW starter pack includes BOTH Homebase Kevin AND Neds Medkit. pic.twitter.com/Pkl25LuWUn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

New Banners added in v23.40: pic.twitter.com/eNjcOPrHm8 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

New Cosmetics added in v23.40: pic.twitter.com/ly76pzjYDs — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 14, 2023

There’s plenty to unpack.