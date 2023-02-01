Fortnite surprised everyone at the start of last year when developer Epic Games implemented the Reality Augments feature. This addition gives players certain buffs and items based on a randomly generated set of perks throughout the game. With each new update, it seems that Epic is adding more exciting game enhancements.

Which Augments work best for you will likely depend on your playstyle, as well as personal preference. That being said, these are the best Reality Augments that will be the most suitable for a general audience.

Ranked list of the best Reality Augments in Fortnite

There are currently 32 Reality Augments in Fortnite offering a wide range of abilities meant to provide buffs to players based on two random selections. To unlock a Reality Augment, you’ll need to hope you randomly get it. Re-rolling won’t provide any new Augments, so don’t waste your gold.

6) Supercharged

When you get into a vehicle with this perk equipped, it will not consume fuel and have increased health. This is a great perk to have if you’re trying to spend a lot of the match in a vehicle as it will keep you from having to worry about the fuel gauge and incoming enemy fire. This Augment also pairs well with Tricked Out, which will add a Cow Catcher and off-road tires to your vehicles.

5) Tactical Armory

This Augment is one of the most useful if you can get it right after you land as it will provide you with a Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. If you’ve landed in a crowded area or are having trouble finding strong weapons, this Augment will help ensure that you stand a fighting chance.

4) Shotgun Striker

Whether using it with the previous Augment or not, this will provide you with a Siphon that will refill your health and shields when you hit opponents with it. Since there are multiple shotguns in the game right now, this Augment will ensure that you can heal even if you don’t have any health consumables.

3) Danger Hero

In moments of intense fights, it can be unclear when you should retreat to a better position. With the Danger Hero Augment, players will gain increased movement speed and recover health when their shield breaks. You’ll be able to get out of danger quickly and even recover some health if you need to get back into the fight.

2) Storm Mark

When you enter a new Storm Circle, you may be unsure about who else is hiding out in the area. The Storm Mark Augment allows you to ping any enemies around you in a nearby radius at the start of each new circle. This is invaluable, but especially in the late game since the circle becomes smaller with each new round.

1) Splash Medic

Chug Splash is one of the most useful consumables in the game and Splash Medic Augment allows you to find them in most containers. This is useful throughout the match, as getting multiple Chug Splashes will allow you to recover both health and shields quickly. It also applies to any nearby teammates, making this resource the best Augments in the game currently.