All new Fortnite v23.40 Reality Augments

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, partially thanks to the fact that Epic Games is continuously updating the game to provide a unique experience. A major part of the Chapter Four update was the ability to pick new Reality Augments that add character buffs and skills to each playthrough.

Options for Augments include everything from providing the player with weapons instantly to increasing a certain kind of loot. Here’s all the info you need to know about all of the new Fortnite v23.40 Reality Augments added today.

What are the new Reality Augments in Fortnite‘s v23.40 update?

While we don’t have the patch notes with the names yet, data miners were able to find the new Reality Augments in the files ahead of the update’s official release. According to ShiinaBR, there will be four new Augments added as part of this update. This is the smallest addition since the launch of Chapter Four in December.

The four new Reality Augments include:

Snipers gain one extra ammo

The last two bullets in Pistol magazine deal more damage

Get two keys for Holo-Chests

Get a random heisted exotic weapon

These new mechanics will allow players with pistols and snipers to get an advantage, but getting an exotic weapon will likely be the best perk out of these four. Epic has continued to add new Augments with every content update, so it will be interesting to see how long that continues. With the number of Augments decreasing with each content update, it could be that Epic is tapering them off.

That’s all you need to know about the new Reality Augments in Fortnite‘s v23.40 update.