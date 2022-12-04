What are Reality Augments in Fortnite? How to get them and use them

Epic Games is using Fortnite’s Chapter Four as a way to shake up the game with the introduction of Reality Augments. The Reality Augments are temporary buffs players can utilize to give themselves an edge over their opposition.

In this article, we will break down everything we know about Reality Augments in Fortnite.

What are Reality Augments?

Reality Augments are temporary buffs that will last for the duration of a match. According to Epic, players will be given a random choice between two Reality Augments at different intervals in a match. The longer players survive, the more of them they will be able to collect. Once the match is over, it all resets, and you cannot bring them into your next match and must start all over again.

You will also be able to re-roll your random choices, but once you have made a choice, you will not be able to do it again until the next two pop up again at the next interval. The Reality Augments can give all manner of buffs, such as increased reloads for specific weapons, faster sprints, higher jumps, or even increased vehicle health.

All Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

Light Fingers . Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster.

. Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer . Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

. Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow. Aerialist . Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

. Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match. Supercharged . Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health.

. Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health. Soaring Sprints. While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher—and jump with lower gravity.

This guide is being updated.