Fortnite‘s v23.40 update is here and it’s brought a whole new range of content to get players engaged in the game again at the start of the year. It seems that a heist group known as the Most Wanted has taken over the island in the hopes of stealing the Cold Blooded’s treasures. Players who help the Most Wanted will be rewarded with unique rewards in a new tab on the main menu.

This tab looks very similar to the Dragon Ball event tab and seems to work in a similar way, with players collecting resources to unlock new cosmetics. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock the Most Wanted rewards in Fortnite.

How do you unlock the Most Wanted cosmetic rewards?

Screengrab via Epic Games

In order to get these new cosmetics, you’ll need to make sure that you complete the Most Wanted quests in order to unlock an Infamy score. At certain Infamy amounts, you’ll begin to unlock new parts of the Gold Blooded Ace set, leading all the way up to the character’s gold-faced outfit. The quests are available in the battle royale game mode for the next two weeks and involve a range of objectives.

The quests range from 750 to 1,500 Infamy, with more being unlocked over the next two weeks. Players will need to check back in at least every couple of days to complete the new quests and get enough enemies to stay caught up on the rewards. Players likely won’t need to complete every quest, but making sure to do as many as possible will keep you from rushing through in a week and a half.

What are the Most Wanted rewards and their requirements?

There are a total of 12 rewards on the Most Wanted tab on the main menu, not counting the golden skull Back Bling or golden snake Spray that you receive for completing different quests. These rewards include:

Escapees wrap: 4,000 Infamy

4,000 Infamy Bomb banner icon: 8,000 Infamy

8,000 Infamy Double Tags harvesting tool: 12,000 Infamy

12,000 Infamy Most Wanted spray: 16,000 Infamy

16,000 Infamy Cash Stash back bling: 20,000 Infamy

20,000 Infamy The Heat is On loading screen: 24,000 Infamy

24,000 Infamy Combocopter glider: 28,000 Infamy

28,000 Infamy Cold Blooded Style wrap: 32,000 Infamy

32,000 Infamy Cold Blooded spray: 36,000 Infamy

36,000 Infamy The Vault Guardian harvesting tool: 40,000 Infamy

40,000 Infamy Snake Sack emoticon: 44,000 Infamy

44,000 Infamy Gold Blooded Ace outfit: 48,000 Infamy

Players will need to complete quite a few quests to get all the rewards part of the Most Wanted event. Much of the early quests seem to be showing players the new additions to the island, so at least it’s somewhat simple starting out.