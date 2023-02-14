How does Heat work in Fortnite?

Epic Games divides its content for Fortnite into seasons and chapters. While players experience the most drastic changes during season and chapter shifts, the developer also keeps the game fresh with various events in between.

Released on Feb. 14, 2023, Fortnite v23.40 introduced the Most Wanted event to the game. During the event, Fortnite will welcome a new mechanic called Heat Levels.

The Heat mechanic in Fortnite explained

Heat works similarly to the Wanted Level in the Grand Theft Auto series. Players’ Heat levels will increase based on their actions during the Most Wanted event. Eliminating opponents and opening vaults will increase your Heat level, which you can keep track of via the flame icons.

Screengrab via Epic Games

When the Heat level increases in Fortnite, players will become more visible to their enemies on the minimap. There are advantages to increasing your heat level as well.

Heat levels can also be increased or decreased for 500 gold.

Heat levels in Fortnite

Heat level Buffs One The opponents you eliminate will drop more Bars. Two Receive a 15 percent movement speed bonus, and regenerate 100 health when you’re out of combat. Three Receive a 20 percent movement speed bonus, and regenerate 100 health + 50 shield when you’re out of combat. Four Receive a 25 percent movement speed bonus, and regenerate 100 health + 100 shield when you’re out of combat.

Alongside a new mechanic, there will be Most Wanted quests and rewards that Fortnite players will be able to claim. Combined with the new skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.40, there will be lots to explore during Valentine’s Day in Fortnite.