Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v23.40

Instead of spearing love and showering us with affection on Feb. 14, Epic Games wants to get our blood curling with fear as the Cold Blooded syndicate takes over the island, hiding Exotic weapons in highly-secured vaults in the new Fortnite event—Most Wanted. The event starts on Feb.14 and will run until Feb. 28.

With this event, you’ll have loads of new quests to complete and free rewards to collect like Cash Stash back bling, The Vault Guardian pickaxe, and the Gold Blooded Ace outfit. But there’s more. You’ll also find vaults scattered across the island that have new Exotic weapons.

In addition to all of this, update v23.40 has a new set of Reality Augments, weapons like Dual Pistols and Suppressed Pistol making a return from the vault, a new feature called Heat, and the Fortnite NA-Central server.

Here’s what you can expect with Fortnite v23.40 update.

Things are heating up on the island with the Most Wanted event

Most Wanted event marks the beginning of the heist era in Fortnite as players attempt to defeat Cold Blooded bosses, heist weapons from Cold Blooded Vaults, and in the heat of the moment annihilate their opponents on the map with the new mechanic called Heat.

Exotic Weapons

Hidden in high-security Cold Blooded Vaults, Exotic weapons can be obtained by defeating Cold Blooded bosses and obtaining Vault Keycards to unlock those vaults. But beware as Cold Blooded members will be guarding the vaults and entering them will be all but a simple task. Here’s the list of Exotic weapons you can find in Cold Blooded Vaults after you deal with all those obstacles.

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

Image via Epic Games

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Image via Epic Games

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

Image via Epic Games

In the Heat of the moment

With update v23.40, players who open Cold Blooded Vaults and eliminate enemy players will start getting heated. Heat can be tracked from your HUD in total, and you’ll have four levels of Heat. Each level of Heat will give you more movement speed and shield and health regeneration. But, as you get heated up, Cold Blooded members will become increasingly hostile, other players can see your location on the minimap, and you’ll be more visible in the environment.

Here are all benefits coming with each level of Heat:

Eliminated opponents drop more Bars. Your movement speed increases by 15 percent, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 health out of combat. Your movement speed increases by 20 percent, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 health and 50 shield out of combat. Your movement speed increases by 25 percent, and you’ll regenerate up to 100 health and 100 shield out of combat.

Most Wanted quests and rewards

After patch v23.40 drops you won’t be killing members of Cold Blooded society just for fun, but you’ll have a set of quests you can complete. After you complete some quests, your Infamy will raise, and you can unlock special event rewards like the Cash Stash back bling, The Vault Guardian pickaxe, and the Gold Blooded Ace outfit. The quests are separated into five sets and will the next set will become available as soon as you complete the previous one. To keep track of your progress, navigate to the Cold Blooded logo tab in the Lobby, click it, and you’ll see how much more grinding is ahead of you.

Find your name on the Most Wanted List

If you’re hungry for even more freebies, you can participate in the Most Wanted Leaderboards Challenge by opening as many Cold Blooded Vaults as you can when the leaderboard goes live on Feb. 16. If you’re feeling competitive, you can check out the rules and rewards on the official site or here.

Grand entrance of unvaulted weapons

Image via Epic Games

Hand Cannon

Dual Pistols

Heavy Sniper

Hop Rock Dualies

Suppressed Pistol

Boom Sniper Rifle

New Reality Augments

Exotic Grab Bag

Image via Epic Games

Receive a random Heisted Exotic weapon. (This Reality Augment will remain until downtime for v23.50.)

Sniper Surplus

Image via Epic Games

Your Sniper Rifles will have one extra ammo in their magazine. (This Reality Augment will remain until downtime for v23.50.)

Keymaster

Image via Epic Games

Grants two Keys for opening Holo-Chests. (Tip: During Fortnite Most Wanted, Exotic Holo-Chests contain a Heisted Exotic.)

Last Shots

Image via Epic Games

The last two bullets of your Pistol’s magazines deal bonus damage.

NA-Central server

For all players residing in Mexico and the Central United States, your region is getting its own server. The server will be located in Dallas, Texas, USA, and if you want to learn more about this, here’s the link to the official article.

Hardware identifiers update

Starting Feb. 14, all lovebirds who can’t separate themselves from tools that either hide or alter the device’s hardware will receive a warning during the game and eventually will be removed from the match. If these players don’t remove these hardware alterations, additional attempts to play the game will be punished severely and Epic will have to suspend the account in question.

Details about this update can be found here.

Competitive notes

FNCS Major one continues to take place over v23.40. Check the Compete tab in-game for more information.



Fortnite Most Wanted’s Heisted Exotic weapons, returning weapons, and Heat are not included in competitive playlists.



The Exotic Grab Bag and Sniper Surplus Reality Augments are not included in competitive playlists.

Major bug fixes