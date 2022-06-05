All vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite seasons don’t only add a new battle pass and beautiful skins to the game. Epic Games also introduces a major patch, filled with bug fixes and in-game changes to spice up Fortnite with new seasons.
There are countless weapons in the game, and making them all available at the same time would simply be chaotic. To counter this, Epic vaults and unvaults weapons in every season, meaning all weapons take their turns inside the loot chests.
In Chapter Three, season three, the following weapons were confirmed to be vaulted by data miners in the Fortnite world.
Vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three
- MK-Seven Assault Rifle
- Drum Shotgun
- Thermal Scoped AR
- LMG
- Rift-To-Go
- Balloons
- Thermal Flopper
These weapons will be replaced by old and new ones. Information regarding the new weapons that players will get to try out in Chapter Three, season three, should come out as soon as the servers go live.