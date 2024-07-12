How to unlock the Wings of Ruin mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

The Final Fantasy XIV devs have seen the response to the wing Fashion Accessories and answered an age-old request: Players can now obtain personal wings as a mount in Dawntrail, starting with the Wings of Ruin from the first extreme trial of the expansion.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Wings of Ruin mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

First, you need to unlock the first extreme trial of Dawntrail, Worqor Lar Dor (Extreme) by speaking to the Wandering Minstrel in Tuliyollal. You can find him loitering by the stairs near the For’ard Cabins with the unlock quest for Worqor Lar Dor as well as Everkeep (Extreme), which drops the Wings of Resolve mount.

Both unlock quests require you to have finished the entirety of the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests. Furthermore, you need to be at least ilvl 690 in FFXIV to enter. Technically, the ilvl 690 Artifact gear and Epochal accessories are enough to enter the trial—however, the fight has some incredibly hard-hitting raidwides, so you may want to pad yourself out with the highest ilvl possible for comfort.

This holds especially true for healers and tanks. While the enrage timer is generous enough to beat with DPS party members in a mix of artifact and Neo Kingdom gear, there are multiple mechanics where you need to survive three to six consecutive hits of heavy damage.

You can also exchange the Skyruin Totems from the fights for Valigarmanda-themed weapons in Solution Nine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be prepared to clear the fight multiple times before seeing the Wings of Ruin mount even drop, nevermind rolling high enough to grab it. As always, no one knows the exact drop rates for the mount before or after the eventual buff in later FFXIV patches, but player stats say more than enough about the rarity of the mount at present. Hopefully, you’ll get lucky on a roll sooner than later—but at the very least, you’re guaranteed to be able to purchase the mount after 99 clears via the 99 totem option in a later update.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy