Image Credit: Bethesda
Wings of Resolve, mount from Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail's Everkeep Extreme
Image via Square Enix
Final Fantasy

How to unlock the Wings of Resolve mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

Unfortunately, there's no Wings of Reason to complement it just yet.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 03:08 pm

Stepping away from the convention of themed animal mounts from previous expansions, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail introduces personal wings as the featured extreme trial mount series. The Wings of Resolve are the dark and gloomy set that drops from the second trial, Everkeep (Extreme).

Here’s how to get flying with the Wings of Resolve in FFXIV Dawntrail.

How to get the Wings of Resolve in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

To get a chance at rolling the Wings of Resolve, you need to unlock Everkeep (Extreme), the second of the two extreme trials in FFXIV Dawntrail. Unlike other extreme trials introduced in patch content, completing the normal version of Everkeep isn’t enough to unlock the extreme—you need to complete the Dawntrail MSQ in its entirety first.

Once you’ve completed the final quest, there will be new blue quests available in Tuliyollal. As always, it’s the Wandering Minstrel with the newest artifact gear for Viper; he offers two unlock quests for the extreme versions of both MSQ trials. You can find him at the rightmost base of the huge steps leading away from the For’ard Cabins Aethernet Shard.

Player in Final Fantasy XIV looking at Wandering Minstrel, unlock NPC for extreme trials in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.
As usual, Yoshi-P’s avatar is wearing the new AF gear of the expansion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everkeep (Extreme) has an item level requirement of 690 in order to enter the duty. At minimum, you’re going to need a combination of artifact gear, Epochal accessories from one of the three level 100 dungeons introduced in Patch 7.0, and the Neo Kingdom gear purchased with Tomestones of Aesthetics.

Everkeep is the harder of the two initial Dawntrail extremes, and requires at least one or two lockouts’ worth of practice to clear. Furthermore, the Wings of Resolve aren’t a guaranteed drop—while Square Enix has never released exact drop rates for trial mounts, they’re notoriously rare and hard to get before the usual drop rate buff in later patches. Compiled player data from the Lodestone shows that the Wings of Resolve and Wings of Ruin are among the most rare mounts at the moment, so you might have to clear the fight multiple times before seeing it drop.

If you’re having terrible luck—either with drop rates or your loot rolls when they drop—remember the farming is still worth it. As with every other extreme trial mount in Final Fantasy XIV, the Wings of Resolve will be available for exchange for 99 Resilient Totems at the totem exchange counter in Solution Nine during future patches.

