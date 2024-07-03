How to get the Neo Kingdom gear in Final Fantasy XIV

There are multiple gear sets for you to unlock as you make your way through Final Fantasy XIV. A notable collection is known as the Neo Kingdom item set, and there’s an exclusive place you can find it while playing the Dawntrail expansion.

Recommended Videos

The Neo Kingdom set is one of the more difficult items you can unlock. Not only do you need a good amount of grinding, but it’s a time-consuming process. For those patient enough and looking to tackle the Savage raids that appear later on in FFXIV‘s Dawntrail expansion, you want to have these items on your character.

Where to find Neo Kingdom gear in Final Fantasy XIV

Make your way over to Solution Nine to exchange these Tomestones. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

The Neo Kingdom item set is available after you complete the Dawntrail expansion in Final Fantasy XIV. You can purchase it from a vendor named Zircon, which is the Tombstone Exchange in Solution Nine. You can find him at coordinates (X:8.6, Y:13.6.). He only accepts Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics for payment, which means you need to unlock all level 100 Dungeons in Dawntrail and make sure you have the Expert Duty Roulette available.

You can run through the Duty Finder roulette to grind for these Tomestones on your level 100 character, but after you’ve done that once, these rewards won’t reset unit the next day. However, you can continue running any level 100 dungeons for the Tomestones. If you want to equip your FFXIV character with all items from the Neo Kingdom set, it costs 2,955 Tomestones of Aesthetics to unlock them all.

Grinding these Tomestones is much faster if you rely on the Duty Finder and the daily Roulettes, but running your favorite level 100 dungeons in Dawntrail is also an option. It helps if you find your way through these dungeons with a group of friends who are willing to hone their skills alongside you, making it much quicker than partying with random players would be.

After you have all Neo Kingdom items from the vendor, prepare to take on the toughest challenges awaiting you in Final Fantasy XIV, such as the upcoming raid and the Extreme Trials in Dawntrail.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy