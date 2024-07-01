How to unlock Expert Duty Roulette in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

With a new expansion in Final Fantasy XIV comes a new currency to hunt down, challenges to unlock, and dungeons to complete. With a new level cap and encounters, all players need to unlock the Expert Duty Roulette in their duty finder.

Recommended Videos

The Expert Duty Roulette is a daily challenge you can complete on your FFXIV character. These provide you additional rewards, namely Gil and Allagan Tomestones, that reward you with the latest gear to prepare you for the upcoming challenges. The way you unlock the Expert Duty Roulette is not explicitly shared though.

All Expert Duty Roulette unlock requirements in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Speak with notable NPCs after completing the Dawntrail campaign to get access to the Expert Duty Roulette. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you unlock the Expert Duty Roulette for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is by unlocking all level 100 dungeons, and completing them at least once.

The first level 100 dungeon, Alexandria, is released to all players through the Main Scenario Quests during the Dawntrail quest. It’s the last one before you can begin exploring the rest of the expansion and work on much of the endgame content, such as grinding Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics to unlock Tomestone gear.

After you’ve done Alexandria at least once, the next two are scattered through the new Sanctuary areas you’ve explored while playing Dawntrail. These dungeons are called Tender Valley and The Strayborough Deadwalk. You can unlock the first one by speaking with Zeycihan in Tuliyollal at coordinates (X:13.9, Y:12.5) and getting the It Belongs in a Museum quest. The second dungeon is available by speaking with Nostalgia in Solution NIne at coordinates (X:18.4, Y:18.1). They give you the Something Stray in the Neighborhood quest.

Once you’ve done both quests, unlock the dungeons, and complete them once, the Expert Duty Roulette becomes available. You can run it on your level 100 FFXIV character. The roulette resets daily, giving you plenty of opportunities to earn Gil and Tomestones of Aesthetics.

Your character does need to be a level 100 Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic Job for the Expert Duty. They can’t participate in these activities if they’re not level 100 with their Job. You won’t be able to do them if you’re using a different Job than the one you used to unlock the roulette (until they reach level 100). When you have enough Tomestones of Aesthetics, a vendor in Solution Nine then exchanges them for Tomestone gear.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy