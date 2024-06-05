FF7 Rebirth Update 1.040 patch notes

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth just got a new update addressing some minor bugs and glitches in the game. While it’s not a sizable update like 1.030 was, it addresses some annoying bugs that have been present in the game since launch.

Here’s what’s included in the FF7 Rebirth Update 1.040 patch.

FF7 Rebirth Update 1.040 changes

Fixes are coming for this ‘beloved’ minigame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to the patch notes for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth available on SquareEnix’s official website, here’s everything new in Update 1.040.

Fixed various bugs that would sometimes prevent game progress

Fixed a bug that prevented some players from meeting the photo frame requirements even after fulfilling conditions

Fixed various bugs that can occur during battles

Fixed a small bug that occurred in Gears and Gambits Stage 2 on Hard where the information would not show on the screen

Fixed several display-related bugs

Improved overall game stability

Back in April, Square Enix addressed several major game-breaking issues from patch 1.030 that prevented certain players from completing a very difficult quest. This comes at a difficult time, too, as the company revealed back in May that FF7 Rebirth and other games failed to meet sales expectations. We now also know that the final act of FF7 will launch on all platforms simultaneously.

