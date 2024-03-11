Just when you thought you’d seen everything in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gears and Gambits comes along—an annoying minigame that holds the Cosmo Canyon Protorelic at ransom unless you master it, especially the fourth stage.

I’m here to help you quickly finish the fourth stage, get the Protorelic, and move on with your life. Here’s how to beat Gears and Gambits four in FF7 Rebirth.

How to prepare for Gears and Gambits 4 in FF7 Rebirth

Here’s how I set up my robot team for Gears and Gambits four in FF7 Rebirth. The key is to have all three robots be as inexpensive as possible while also being able to counter each type of enemy attack as they make their way to the boss.

Equip each robot with a different elemental shot .

. Give each robot one of the following: Shock, Gravity Shot, and Missile .

. Equip each robot with an automatic spell they will cast on themselves after 30 seconds.

Finally, distribute the remaining points however you like as long as you keep robot deployment costs around at a similar value.

For Portal Skills, I suggest Cautious Courage. Missile was fine for the first three levels, but with King Flan, it’s just not worth it—time to fight this annoying boss.

How to beat Gears and Gambits 4 in FF7 Rebirth

The key to winning Gears and Gambits four in FF7 Rebirth is to overwhelm King Flan as you counterattack all incoming enemies. When the match starts, the boss will spawn a flan that’s weak to thunder. You should respond by deploying two robots that have Thunder Shots. That’s the general idea—spawn two robots to fight off one enemy.

Do not spawn more than three robots in one lane. If you do this, the boss will debuff them all, lowering their attack and making them useless. Instead, if you have three robots in one lane and plenty of deployment power, deploy a robot of a different element into another lane. The boss will switch elemental affinities, so if you don’t need to counter any enemies, deploy a robot that the boss is currently weak against. Aim to have three robots in each lane attacking the boss (each lane should also have a different element of robots). If you ever have a lane of three robots directly attacking the boss, and if they have been alive for over 30 seconds to activate their buffs, feel free to pop Cautious Courage on them to boost their attack and defense.

As you are likely aware, after a while, the boss will cast a regeneration spell on itself, which will heal it significantly. But don’t despair; you can fight through the healing. Just keep attacking the boss and countering enemies. Many robots will die, but you’ll eventually win if you keep rushing the boss. It may take a few tries, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble with this strategy.

Once you are done, you can explore Cosmo Canyon and do things that actually matter, like finishing the quest From Whence Life Flows.