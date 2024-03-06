FF7 Rebirth: All Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop locations

Home to the one and only Red XIII, our four-legged hero’s home region, Cosmo Canyon, is beautiful, it’s accompanied by a catchy-as-anything theme, and it just happens to be home to a few Chocobo Stops to help you get around faster.

Cosmo Canyon was always one of my favorite parts of Final Fantasy 7. The setting, the music, the character development, and the overall impact on the wider story. Like so many other areas in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it barely resembles its former self because its overall presentation has been fleshed out in ways none of us could ever dream of.

One way in which it’s different now is the presence of numerous Chocobo Stops. If one or two are giving you an issue, then this guide will map out any remaining ones.

How many Chocobo Stops are in Cosmo Canyon Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Cosmo Canyon has eight Chocobo Stops located throughout the dusty, tight-knit walls of the region’s epicenter.

You can find them yourself, they may be advertised on your map, or a wild Chocobo infant may give you guidance in the pursuit of a hidden-away stop. Whichever method gets you to one, be a good Ex-SOLDIER and repair the stop, make the baby Chocobo happy, and add another Golden Plume to your collection.

Every Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop location No. 1

Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with each guide, we are trying to start from the north and make our way down—which means stop one for us is in the far northwest corner of the map. It’s on the ground (it can be sometimes difficult to differentiate the verticality of stops) and tucked away by a canyon wall.

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop location No. 2

Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Chocobo Stop is also on the ground floor, and it’s just past a very notable Remnawave Tower. Just circle past and you won’t miss the second stop.

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop location No. 3

Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location three. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location three. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have been to the Chocobo Ranch in Cosmo Canyon, then you can just run northwest from it, follow the dusty and sandy paths upward, and you’ll just need to take a quick left at the top to fix Chocobo Stop number three on our route. Nice and easy so far.

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop location No. 4

Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth stop looks to be right next door to the previous one. Not quite, but I can tell you that it’s not on top of the mountain as our screenshot would suggest—a mistake I made. What you want to do is head to Gliding Range No. 1, fly down with your Chocobo, quickly do a 180 degree turn, and you should almost land on the stop for your Chocobo to raise it effortlessly.

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop location No. 5

Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location five. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location five. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bless Square Enix for keeping this one straightforward as well, as they could have easily put so many of these high up. Make your way to this spot by any means necessary and it will be on the ground just before a mini-underpass.

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop location No. 6

Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location six. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location six. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location six. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mostly on the ground, Chocobo Stop number six looks harder to get to than it is. If you’re not on the ground already, use one of the Gliding Range spots to get down here and approach the marker on the map. It will initially look like you need to do something extreme to get around the obstacle preventing you from reaching the stop, when in reality you just need to enter on the side where no bars are blocking your path.

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop location No. 7

Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final two are bunched up together far from civilization in the southeast corner of Cosmo Canyon. Location seven is just past a few rocks on the floor, with a baby Chocobo sure to guide you to the Promised Land—no, not that one.

Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop location No. 8

Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cosmo Canyon Region Chocobo Stop location eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nearly there now, as we have finally arrived at Chocobo Stop number eight. Next stop, Completed-ville. Not far from stop seven is stop eight—a short journey southwest in fact. Annoyingly, the hardest stop has been saved until last. For this one, you need to go up a little u-bend of a path leading up the mountain, just left of the stop. If you have any doubts you’re in the right spot, the second you get past the halfway point of this climb, a baby Chocobo will be waiting at the top, as lively as ever, to greet you and escort you the rest of the way.

And that’s it! All eight Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stops in the bag. If you’re insatiable for more Chocobo Stop hunting to appease the completionist in you, we also know every Grasslands Chocobo Stop, Junon Chocobo Stop, Corel Chocobo Stop, and Gongaga Chocobo Stop.