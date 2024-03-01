All Junon Region Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

On the way to saving the planet in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you detour at Junon. Outside of its comically large cannon, there are also a few Chocobo Stops hidden away in Junon, too.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s Junon is a big region housing a city divided into two areas: Upper Junon—a posh, wealthy area—and Lower Junon—slums that are looked down upon by Upper Junon, literally. If you venture outside the main city, though, there is another vast open-world area to travel across and explore.

In addition to seeking additional Mog Intel to boost your Moogle Emporium Merchant rank, you should repair every Chocobo Stop in Junon for fast travel purposes and the ability to restore HP and MP.

How many Chocobo Stops are there in Junon Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

There are eight Chocobo Stops in the Junon Region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

When you find one, approach it and hold down Triangle with either Cloud or the Chocobo you’re riding. This repairs the Stop, allowing you to rest here if you have a Cushion and giving you a Golden Plume for future Chocobo customization upgrades.

Every Junon Chocobo Stop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Chocobo Stop location #1

Junon Region Chocobo Stop location one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To begin this Chocobo Stop-hunting journey in Junon, head just outside of Lower Junon, and as you can see above, it’s in a chokepoint that you almost can’t miss.

Chocobo Stop location #2

Junon Region Chocobo Stop location two. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pretty much straight south from the first stop, you can find Chocobo Stop number two for Junon. It’s right along the edge of the region, overlooking the water.

Chocobo Stop location #3

Junon Region Chocobo Stop location three. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You need to backtrack and move northeast toward the more open-ended parts of the area. Location three has an elevated Remnawave Tower to the left of it as a significant landmark.

Chocobo Stop location #4

Junon Region Chocobo Stop location four. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can beeline in a straight line northeast to the fourth Chocobo Stop. Just follow the natural road leading around to it, and this one should be a piece of cake.

Chocobo Stop location #5

Junon Region Chocobo Stop location five. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Number five is a bit trickier, and I advise you to ignore the mountain planted between locations four and five and follow the road taking you all the way around. You have to do some climbing with the Region’s Mountain Chocobo to get to it. Once you get close, look out for the trusty baby Chocobo desperate for you to fix the stop.

Chocobo Stop location #6

Junon Region Chocobo Stop location six. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To make the sixth Chocobo Stop easier, quickly fast travel back to the fourth one and then follow the road east until you just need to creep slightly north to access number six.

Chocobo Stop location #7

Junon Region Chocobo Stop location seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Head to the Crow’s Nest on the very eastern part of Junon, and you can cut through the town to head south towards Chocobo Stop number seven—it’s not as hard to get to as it looks, trust me.

Chocobo Stop location #8

Junon Region Chocobo Stop location eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The eighth Chocobo Stopn is very southeast and out of the way. From stop seven, keep going south, following the paths. Eventually, you reach some ruins to traverse down, taking you to a crashed ship. Cross it to reach the other side, venture across a bridge, and the stop will be there waiting for you to fix it.

Hopefully, this was a big help, and we have more sage wisdom in the form of our Grasslands Chocobo Stops guide if you need help picking up any other loose stops in need of some tender-loving Chocobo care.