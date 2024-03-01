How to get cushions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Getting quality rest and relaxation is important in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth when exploring every corner of the map and taking on all the toughest opponents. You can do this at one of the many Chocobo Stops and benches, but only if you have a cushion.

Making sure you have enough cushions in your party is crucial, especially if you don’t want to waste healing potions, Phoenix Downs, or spells to heal them. Thankfully, there’s an easy way for you to get them, but you might miss them if you’re running around too much. We break down the best way to get cushions in FF7 Rebirth and make sure you get them early enough that you can use them anytime during your journey.

Where to find cushions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can buy cushions from item vendors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways you can find cushions in FF7 Rebirth. The first is when speaking to an Items Vendor while visiting one of the major cities. These vendors usually have them for sale, and you can pick up as many as you want when speaking with them. However, these cost Gil and you might not always have enough money to buy them.

Thankfully, the second method to regularly have cushions is by crafting them. You unlock cushions by finding the schematic, but you need to do a few things before you get it in FF7 Rebirth, and it’s an easy schematic to miss if you don’t look around too closely.

How to unlock and craft cushions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You need to find each schematic at the first Excavation site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cushion schematic you can unlock in FF7 Rebirth is available at the Excavation Intel One: Bygone Settlement location. I was able to track it down shortly after finding two Lifespring locations in the Grasslands, the Grasswastes Lifespring to the southeast of Kalm and the Cragshade Lifespring, north of Bill’s Ranch. You can find the second one close to the Grasslands Moogle Emporium, and the other is by Thorin’s Card Shop.

Chadley reached out to me shortly after this to inform me of the Excavation location, where I was able to find the schematic. I had to use my Chocobo to sniff the schematic out and unearth it.

You can craft cushions after acquiring the schematic using the Item Transmuter. It costs four Sage and two Marjoram items, which you can find in the Grasslands. These costs are cut in half after making them for the first time, making them easier to create in the future, and you can use them whenever you find a resting spot in FF7 Rebirth.