How to unlock Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Thorin’s Card Shop is a location you can find while exploring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You come across it shortly after you leave Kalm, but when you arrive here, the door is locked, and there is no way to enter this location.

Recommended Videos

You will have to go out of your way to unlock Thorin’s Card Shop. You can learn about it while completing the side quest called A Rare Card Lost. You can unlock it when you get the chance to return to Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can avoid doing this quest as you play through Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but I always recommend completing as many tasks as possible to earn the most XP.

How to get into Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You have to make your way back to the Community Board at Kalm. Screenshot by Dot Esports You have to make your way back to the Community Board at Kalm. Screenshot by Dot Esports You have to make your way back to the Community Board at Kalm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thorin’s Card Shop only unlocks during the A Rare Card Lost side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can find it on the available Community Job Board in Kalm, but the city becomes available after you receive your Chocobo, before adventuring into the swamps.

The first person you face off against is a bartender in Kalm. Screenshot by Dot Esports The first person you face off against is a bartender in Kalm. Screenshot by Dot Esports The first person you face off against is a bartender in Kalm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you grab A Rare Card Lost side quest, not too far away is a bartender named Vash. He tells you he lost his rare Queen’s Blood card in a match and wants you to get it back for him. However, he wants you to play him to make sure you’re worthy to go after the card, and after you beat him, he tells you where to go next. You now need to find Virgil in the clock tower to win back the card, a Chocobo & Moogle. However, much like Vash, you need to defeat Virgil to progress the quest.

Unfortunately, after beating Vigril, he remembers he no longer has the card. He sold it to Thorin, a Card Collector, and tells you where to find it in his shop outside of town in FF7 Rebirth. When you arrive, expect to face off against Thorin in a match. He’ll be the toughest opponent up to this point, but you should be able to defeat him. Now you have access to Thorin’s Card Shop. When you return to the shop, the doors should be open, and you can now access the area, completing the A Rare Card Lost quest. You might have already come across this place while searching for the Thresher Waterwheel chests.

Thorin’s Card Shop does unlock more cards as you progress through the story. I recommend returning to it every so often to see what he has to offer you, and which ones you can use to improve your deck before taking on tougher Queen’s Blood opponents in FF7 Rebirth.