How to max out your Moogle Emporium Merchant Rank in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Moogles are a mainstay of the Final Fantasy series, and you can bet you can find them while exploring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. They have a unique series of shops called the Moogle Emporium, and you can improve the Merchant Rank of each one as you play.

There’s only one way you can do this. You won’t be able to do it immediately, and it could take some time for this to happen. However, it’s worth doing as you need to increase a Moogle Emporium’s Merchant Rank if you want to unlock additional items, which you can use to enhance your party members in FF7 Rebirth.

How to increase Moogle Emporium Merchant Ranks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You need to find and unlock other Moogle Emporiums. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way for you to increase a Moogle Emporium’s Merchant Ranks in FF7 Rebirth is to unlock additional Moogle Emporiums.

These appear as Moogle Intel spots on the world map. There are seven for you to track down throughout your entire playthrough, and they are optional pieces of content, which means you can miss them, like the Bonds of Friendship you can build with your party members.

Whenever you find a new Moogle Intel point in FF7 Rebirth, expect to complete a task for the Moogles at that location. For the first one, I had to round up all the Moogles inside their hut. After they were all caught, the Moogle Emporium opened up, and I had access to the merchant and their various items. They only accept Moogle Medals, which you can find by completing Moogle Mischief quests, or by breaking boxes you find while exploring. You might find a few while working on opening up Thorin’s Card Shop.

Some areas might be blocked off because you have not worked through the main FF7 Rebirth story. I would recommend focusing on the main quests, finding new areas on the world map to explore, and then tracking down a Moogle Emporium when you enter a new area. These shops are phenomenal at giving you upgrade items for your party members and offering rare items they find. Again, they only accept Moogle Medals, and not having enough could prevent you from making off with these rare offerings.

Make sure to return to any of the Moogle Emporiums you unlock after finding a new one. Items appear every time you increase a Moogle Emproium’s Merchant Rank in FF7 Rebirth, unlocking more choices. I normally find myself visiting these merchants before taking on a troubling boss battle or making them my top priority when I enter a new region.