How to get a Mountain Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Mountain Chocobo is a special breed of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s fan-favorite yellow bird, which can scale up walls where other Chocobo can’t reach— but you need to find them first.

Recommended Videos

When exploring areas like Junon, you might come across closed-off walled areas you can’t climb. When you go towards these areas, you are instructed that you need a Mountain Chocobo to access them. So where do you find it, exactly?

Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to find a Mountain Chocobo. You just need to reach a certain point in the story to reach them.

FF7 Rebirth: Mountain Chocobo location

Junon Ranch. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sneaky. Screenshot by Dot Esports There she is! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mountain Chocobo in FF7 Rebirth can only be found in the Junon Region, accessed at the beginning of Chapter Three.

After exiting Mythril Mine, you come down to an open area. There is an Intel Tower nearby you access to give you some information on the new area. When you next look at the map, you can see a Chocobo Intel marker on the map to the west of the Intel Tower. Heading to it starts a quest for the Mountain Chocobo.

Like with Piko, the first Chocobo you had to grab as part of the main story, you need to slowly creep towards the Mountain Chocobo out of site to tame it. You use the various levers that move mine carts to keep out of sight of the other Chocobo until you can finally tame the grey-colored Mountain Chocobo at the end.

At one point, you need to use stones on the floor and throw them toward switches to move additional mine carts. There is a notification when you need to do this, so be on the lookout for it.

For those of you who are colorblind, Square has added text above the Chocobo’s name to differentiate it from the others, which is a nice touch.