Category:
Final Fantasy

How to get a Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Kweh!
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 06:28 am
chocobo in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It just wouldn’t be a Final Fantasy game without a Chocobo, and in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, not are there Chocobos, but you can ride them too.

Recommended Videos

The first appearance of a Chocobo was in 1988’s Final Fantasy II, and the franchise would seem lost without them now. They’re iconic: from their gorgeous golden feathers to their hearty call of “Kweh,” Chocobos are the unofficial mascots of Final Fantasy.

I would hazard a guess that if you’re here, you want to know how soon you get yourself a Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and I’ve got your answer.

When do you get a Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

final fantasy 7 rebirth party on chocobos
It’s a majestic sight to behold. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can secure your first Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth once you reach Chapter 2 of the game and leave Midgar properly.

Whereas a Chocobo is an optional bird in other FF titles, attracting and catching a Chocobo is compulsory in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth—it’s not optional.

You simply cannot progress through the story until you’ve acquired a Chocobo, so let’s show you how to get one:

  1. During Chapter 2, there comes a point where you need a Chocobo to cross deep water at the Abandoned Dock.
  2. Head to the Chocobo Ranch, there, you meet Billy.
  3. After a conversation with Billy, you have to follow Chocobo footsteps leading out of the ranch to lead you to Piko’s whereabouts—a Chocobo.
  4. Take part in the catching minigame and catch Piko.
  5. Return to the Chocobo Ranch, reunite with Chadley, and enough time will pass so that Piko is now ready to be mounted and used by Cloud.
  6. Complete the Hustle de Chocobo race minigame.
  7. You can free roam on Piko—and your party also gain the ability to ride Chocobos.

This doesn’t mean you can freely ride Chocobos once you move to new regions in Midgar, though. For instance, if you go somewhere new, such as Junon, you have to catch a new Chocobo tied to the region to enable Chocobo riding for that area.

How to call your Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

calling chocobo in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Chocobo team, assemble! | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’ve dismounted your Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, just press R1 on your PS5 controller to use the chocowhistle, and it will almost instantly summon your Chocobo to your location.

There are many occasions where you can only perform certain actions not mounted on a Chocobo—analyzing a Summon crystal is a perfect example. Pressing R1 draws the Chocobo to your position, and you can hop on board within seconds.

related content
Read Article All Midgar 7th Infantry Unit locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
cloud with 7th infantry soldiers in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Midgar 7th Infantry Unit locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All Cactuar locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
cloud looking at sea in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Cactuar locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to get prize for Outstanding Performance in the Junon parade
junon parade performance in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to get prize for Outstanding Performance in the Junon parade
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Midgar 7th Infantry Unit locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
cloud with 7th infantry soldiers in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Midgar 7th Infantry Unit locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All Cactuar locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
cloud looking at sea in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Cactuar locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to get prize for Outstanding Performance in the Junon parade
junon parade performance in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to get prize for Outstanding Performance in the Junon parade
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.