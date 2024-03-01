All Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

As a starter area, the Grasslands Region shows you the ropes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and it has a bunch of Chocobo Stops for you to track down and repair.

Recommended Videos

There’s actually a ludicrous amount of meaningful activities to do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s large-scale biomes. You can chase down new Summon Materia to add to your collection, complete research for Chadley, and tick off Chocobo Stops.

The Grasslands only has a few (fairly accessible) Chocobo Stops to locate. A couple are out of the way, though, so let’s show you where they all are.

How many Chocobo Stops are there in the Grasslands Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

In total, you can find eight broken Chocobo Stops littered around the Grasslands Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

As with every other Chocobo Stop in FF7 Rebirth, you just need to approach it, either on foot or on Chocobo back, and hold down the Triangle button for a few seconds. If you do it correctly, the sign will be fixed, you will now be able to travel to and use a Cushion here, and you’ll also receive a Golden Plume for your troubles.

Every Grasslands Chocobo Stop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Chocobo Stop location #1

Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop location one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first Chocobo Stop in the Grasslands I went for is in the northwest corner of the map. As with most of these stops, just head there on Chocobo back.

Chocobo Stop location #2

Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop location two. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Just slightly south of location #1 is the second Chocobo Stop. It’s right next to a Remnawave Tower, so you can’t miss the area.

Chocobo Stop location #3

Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop location three. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Next up is the third location, and from the last one, we need to move east and kick up some dirt as we head through the dustier desert parts of the Greenlands. It’s very out in the open and easy to find.

Chocobo Stop location #4

Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop location four. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

From the third Chocobo Stop, again, head east and slightly north to find stop number four. It’s very near a small stream and sitting right underneath another Remnawave Tower.

Chocobo Stop location #5

Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop location five. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It’s now time to go south, past the same body of water, and Chocobo Stop number five is right next to a mountainous area—remember, if you’re ever struggling, always look out for an adorable baby Chocobo who’ll be more than eager to show you the way.

Chocobo Stop location #6

Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop location six. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We detour now and go completely northeast from location #6. Tucked away close to the edges of the Region, it’s just past a fork in the road.

Chocobo Stop location #7

Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop location seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The penultimate Chocobo Stop location requires you to head south of location number five, not number six, as it’s just past the mountainous obstacle we discussed earlier.

Chocobo Stop location #8

Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop location eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Wrapping up this guide is location number eight, and this final Chocobo Stop, like a couple of the others, is a sneaky one hidden away in the corner. Go southeast, and it’s nestled close to the edge of the map again, close to Fiend Intel.

Congratulations! You have found all the Chocobo Stop locations in Grasslands. Now find out how to unlock Thorin’s Card Shop in the Grasslands Region, too.