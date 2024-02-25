Category:
Who is Chadley in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Chadley is one important creation.
There are several well-known characters in the Final Fantasy franchise, including Chadley, who first appeared in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and is a supporting character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This is everything we know about him.

Who is Chadley in FF7 Rebirth, explained

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth box art Cloud Zack and Sephiroth
Cloud helped Chadley undermine Shinra. Image via Square Enix

In FF7 Rebirth, Chadley is a minor supporting character and a cyborg creation of Professor Hojo, who in turn is an antagonist in the FF7 series. But don’t worry, Chadley isn’t all bad. Even though he was Professor Hojo’s assistant and an intern for Shinra’s Research and Development Division, he worked with Cloud, the protagonist of FF7 Rebirth, to undermine Shinra, whose tyranny had affected almost everyone.

Now that he’s left Shinra and Midgar, he hopes to reactivate the world’s inoperable communications towers to expand his knowledge of the world and the planet, and this is why he needs to work with Cloud and his band of misfits.

In FF7 Remake, you often encountered Chadley as he provided battle intelligence reports you could accept and complete, like quests. He was trying to create new Materia, the material you use to augment your weapons and armor that would then let you to unlock new magic, spells, and skills, or increase stats. It’s unknown whether he still provides these intelligence reports in FF7 Rebirth or if he will share other materials and quest types.

Chadley’s voice actors in FF7 Rebirth

Sean-Ryan Petersen is the English voice actor for Chadley in FF7 Rebirth. He is well known for his roles as Valentino in Victor and Valentino and Clem in Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot. 

In the Japanese version of FF7 Rebirth, Chadley is voiced by Shuichiro Umeda, who is best known for his roles as Milo Genius in Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Yu Izumi in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie.

Although Chadley is not a main character, he is one character you will find while exploring the worlds in FF7 Rebirth, which should take 100 hours to complete.

