Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be releasing very soon—on Thursday, Feb. 29, to be exact—and if you are looking forward to playing the sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you may be wondering how long it’s going to take you to complete.

How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

How long is the main story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

If you chose to only take on Rebirth‘s main story, you will be looking at around 40 hours of gameplay. 40 hours is a pretty significant amount of time, but if you want to explore the entirety of Rebirth by completing the mini-games, finding all the collectibles, and engaging in every side quest, you are going to be looking at an even longer playtime.

How long is the entirety of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

According to the developers, who shared details about the next Final Fantasy 7 adventure, if you want to complete all the different side quests and mini-games in Rebirth, then you are going to be facing a whopping 100 hours of gameplay.

Completionists and general Final Fantasy enthusiasts are going to need to put aside a fair amount of time to finish everything the game has to offer, though they’ll likely be just as excited by how much content there is to explore. Make sure you have some sick days lined up or some vacation days booked if you are planning on taking on everything in Rebirth, as it’s going to be a long and exciting adventure to embark on.