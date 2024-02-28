Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: All Summons and how to unlock them

Summons are a staple of Final Fantasy gameplay, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers a plethora of powerful phenomenons to come to your aid in the heat of combat.

During your time in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you get to form your best party, have access to a ridiculous amount of performance-enhancing Materia, and also use a batch of almighty Summons that can give you an unreal edge in combat.

When called upon, you can summon the help of an other-worldly being to fight alongside you and saturate an opponent with a disgusting amount of damage—it’s great. So let’s see who’s made the cut, how to get them, and instill within you an encyclopedic knowledge of FF7 Rebirth‘s Summons.

All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Get ready for some tough battles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In total, I’ve come across 11 Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and there are different methods to obtaining each one.

Here’s every Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Alexander

Bahamut Arisen

Chocobo & Moogle

Ifrit

Kujata

Leviathan

Odin

Phoenix

Ramuh

Shiva

Titan

How to unlock Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Different Summons have varying requirements. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The majority of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s Summons are unlocked by acquiring the data for the Summon across the game’s various regions, and then fighting and beating them in Chadley‘s Combat Simulator. However, certain Summons are also tied to unlock rewards for enjoying other FF7 content, and the final ones are automatic unlocks.

If you’re hunting specific Summon Materia, here’s a brief outline of each one.

How to unlock Chocobo & Moogle Summon Materia

Once you reach Chapter Two and return to the present day of FF7 Rebirth, Cloud should automatically have the Chocobo & Moogle Summon Materia equipped.

How to unlock Ifrit Summon Materia

Similar to the above, the Ifrit Summon Materia will be possessed by Red XIII once you gain control of Cloud and reunite with the group in Chapter Two.

How to unlock Shiva Summon Materia

The final Summon Materia you will obtain automatically is the Shiva Summon Materia, and Aerith has it equipped and ready to use at the start of Chapter Two.

How to unlock Leviathan Summon Materia

Leviathan is a bonus awarded to players who have saved data from 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake—the first of two Summon Materia only obtainable through loyalty rewards.

How to unlock Ramuh Summon Materia

On the other hand, if you want the Ramuh Summon Materia, you will need to make sure you have saved data from the FF7R Episode INTERmission DLC.

How to unlock Titan Summon Materia

To acquire the Titan Materia, you need to unlock the Combat Simulator, which happens after you first encounter Chadley. This occurs soon after acquiring the ability to ride a Chocobo in FF7 Rebirth.

How to unlock Phoenix Summon Materia

Phoenix Materia first requires you to reach the Junon region of the map.

How to unlock Alexander Summon Materia

Next up is the Alexander Summon Materia, and this one is obtainable once you first step foot in the Corel part of the map.

How to unlock Kujata Summon Materia

The Kujata Summon Materia unlock criteria follows in the footsteps of the previous two, as it’s added to the Combat Simulator after Cloud and the gang reach Gongaga.

How to unlock Bahamut Arisen Summon Materia

Bahamut Arisen Summon Materia becomes available as a reward for progressing through to the Cosmo Canyon portion of FF7 Rebirth.

How to unlock Odin Summon Materia

The final Summon Materia to unlock and obtain in FF7 Rebirth is Odin, and to add it to your collection, make your presence known and reach the Nibel region.

How to use Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Using Summons in FF7 Rebirth is completely random, and you will have to wait until the dormant Summon awakens and chooses to fight by your side.

Unlike the original 1997 title, it’s a bit of Chocobo poop that you can’t choose when to use your hard-earned Summons, but that’s the nature of the beast—but what beasts they are! It’s not all concrete, but here’s a quick guide to how Summon Materia seems to work in FF7 Rebirth: