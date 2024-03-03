All Corel Region Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The biggest and most adventurous region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Corel Region, and as part of its landscape, there are a bunch of Chocobo Stops that require a Cure spell.

In the same way that the Grasslands Chocobo Stops and Junon Chocobo Stops help you to get around Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth quicker, having access to all the Corel Region Chocobo Stops will be a big help.

Plus, do you want to leave those baby Chocobos running around while you trundle on by and not repair their Chocobo Stop? Not even Cloud is that heartless, so this quick guide will show you where to find them.

How many Chocobo Stops are there in Junon Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Like every other location so far, the Junon Region has eight different Chocobo Stops for you to apply the magic touch to in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

It doesn’t matter if you find it naturally or if you’re guided to the spot by a tiny, eager Chocobo running around with glee, once you get to the fallen stop, hold down the Triangle button, and Cloud, or a Chocobo you’re on, and they will pick it up. Its status will now be restored, and you’ll also get a Golden Plume in the process.

Every Junon Chocobo Stop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Junon Chocobo Stop location #1

Chocobo Stop location one in Junon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Our first Chocobo Stop on the road to success can be located just outside of the Costa Del Sol—as you gain access to the region’s Chocobo. Follow the path and head to the point on the map above to find the Chocobo Stop slightly up a hill.

Junon Chocobo Stop location #2

Chocobo Stop location two in Junon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Simply head west from stop one, just following the natural path again, and you’ll find this next stop just there, ready for you to fix.

Junon Chocobo Stop location #3

Chocobo Stop location three in Junon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Like the previous two Chocobo Stops, location three is in the open area. Head south, fight any Fiends along the way, and the third stop can’t be missed.

Junon Chocobo Stop location #4

Chocobo Stop location four in Junon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It’s time for a bit of a journey now as Chocobo Stop four is located near to the Gold Saucer in the more desert-orientated area of the region. It’s in the complete north of this mini-section, and it’s hidden between some mountains.

Junon Chocobo Stop location #5

Chocobo Stop location five in Junon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Halfway through now, the fifth stop is completely west of the previous one, and if you use the marker provided on the screenshot above, then you’ll have five ticked off in no time.

Junon Chocobo Stop location #6

Chocobo Stop location six in Junon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next part of our connect-the-dots adventure sees you heading south now. The Corel Region is very generous with its stops, to be honest, and if you go to the location, you’ll spot the stop from a mile away.

Junon Chocobo Stop location #7

Chocobo Stop location seven in Junon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final two stops are miles out of the way but connect. To begin, we’re going to fast-travel to stop number four, and then we need to go east. The best way to get to it is by buggy, and this is one where you’ll definitely need to keep an eye out for the baby Chocobo to guide you as it’s well-covered.

Junon Chocobo Stop location #8

Chocobo Stop location eight in Junon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’ll use stop number seven here, but the eighth one is a holiday on its own to get to. Firstly, go south and seek out the Ravine Tower Remnawave Tower. Follow the linear path past it, go up the bendy hill, drop down into the canyon below, and the stop is on the right—can’t imagine many other people will use it though!