FF7 Rebirth: All Gongaga Region Chocobo Stop locations

The Gongaga Region, while gorgeous, is home to one of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s trickiest maps to negotiate. Gongaga’s Chocobo Stops can be finicky to reach, but I’ve sussed them all for you.

Each region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers something different. The Grasslands feels very much at one with nature and organic life, Cosmo Canyon lives up to its crater-esque name, and Gongaga feels like a divine realm.

But it’s a realm filled with smoke and mirrors galore. You can see plenty of pathways and points of interest in Gongaga, but the roads to them are convoluted and not what they appear.

How many Chocobo Stops are in Gongaga Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The Gongaga Region is home to eight unique Chocobo Stops in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Some are harder to locate than others, but they’re ultimately worth it.

If you’ve encountered and repaired any Chocobo Stops already in FF7 Rebirth, you know the drill. Just in case, though, make your way toward the desired stop, hold Triangle, and watch as either Cloud or a mounted Chocobo will raise the stop back to good health, and you’ll get a Golden Plume, as well as a cute celebration from the baby Chocobo present.

Every Gongaga Chocobo Stop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gongaga Chocobo Stop location one

Chocobo Stop location one in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting at the top, literally from the north of Gongaga, you can head to the first stop via the beach to the left, and it’s just tucked away in some grass near some rocks.

Gongaga Chocobo Stop location two

Chocobo Stop location two in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Southwest is the next direction we need to go, and the second stop may appear hard to get to on the map. But the sneaky reality is that the Chocobo Stop is actually just past a cave, featuring a Cache area, and the baby Chocobo can take you the rest of the way.

Gongaga Chocobo Stop location three

Chocobo Stop location three in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For my next Chocobo stop, we need to head to the central area of Gongaga’s main jungle. You can see the stop’s location on the screenshot, and it is quite simple to reach and repair.

Gongaga Chocobo Stop location four

Chocobo Stop location four in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just south is Chocobo Stop numero four, which requires a couple of mushrooms to bounce on with your Chocobo. Once you’re close by, the stop is just before the main ruins area, featuring the Queen’s Blood Shadowblood Queen card, and you definitely need to look out for the cries and chirps of the baby Chocobo to lead you to victory.

Gongaga Chocobo Stop location five

Chocobo Stop location five in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following the natural path a bit now, the fifth stop is south, and you can follow the smaller paths and hideaway routes to head deeper into this part of the jungle. Eventually, just south of a Remnawave Tower, you’ll come to the fifth stop.

Gongaga Chocobo Stop location six

Chocobo Stop location six in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From No. 5, you can make a beeline for Chocobo Stop six. It’s straight north from where you are through the ruins. Don’t worry, though. As long as you follow our map marker and keep finding open routes from each area of the ruins to the next, you should a hidden cave. Head down into it, and the Chocobo Stop will be tucked away just before the secret entrance to the fourth Protorelic Facility.

Gongaga Chocobo Stop location seven

Chocobo Stop location seven in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re now going to fast travel to Chocobo Stop No. 3, mount our Chocobo, and go on a little adventure southeast. Follow the road, keep using our screenshot of the Chocobo Stop’s location, and you will know you’re close when you reach a small body of water. If you follow the path I did, there is a Fiend’s nest just past the stop, but before that, stop seven awaits.

Gongaga Chocobo Stop location eight

Chocobo Stop location eight in Gongaga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 8 and finishing off Gongaga’s Chocobo Stops requires you to skip past the Fiend’s Nest I mentioned. You’ll need to use the Chocobo’s mushroom ability to clear the small gap on the way, and you want to go up the path to reach the stop. If you have the Remnawave Tower next to it unlocked, then brilliant, fast travel, and you should find the baby Chocobo not from you anyway. You can also go about getting to stop No. 7 this way.

It’s tricky business finding all these Chocobo Stops, let me tell you. If you need help polishing off anymore, though, we have every Grasslands Chocobo Stop, Junon Chocobo Stop, and every Corel Chocobo Stop as well.