Best Cloud Materia in FF7 Rebirth

Each playable character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has their pros and cons. Thankfully, you can use Materia to help your party members, such as Cloud, out by enhancing their already promising attributes, or patching their weak points.

That said, figuring out what Materia you should choose for Cloud in FF7 Rebirth is a task easier said than done. We have figured out the most optimal Materia choices you can make for Cloud, though, so read on to find out more.

Best Materia for Cloud in FF7 Rebirth

Cloud, the go-to character for most players, is the quintessential everyman in the party. Ensuring he has a well-rounded set of abilities is crucial. While his Speed may be a bit low, the rest of his stats are more than sufficient. Enhancing his stats and EXP provides him with a significant advantage in battle, making a noticeable impact on the overall performance of your team, regardless of its composition, while also enabling quick leveling.

Here is the best Materia we recommend for Cloud to equip.

HP Up Materia : Boosts maximum HP.

: Boosts maximum HP. AP Up Materia : Increases the amount of AP earned for linked Materia.

: Increases the amount of AP earned for linked Materia. Assess Materia : Enables the viewing of enemy information using Assess.

: Enables the viewing of enemy information using Assess. Cleansing Materia : Allows the use of curative spells.

: Allows the use of curative spells. Healing Materia : Permits the use of healing spells.

: Permits the use of healing spells. EXP Up Materia : Raises the amount of EXP earned in battle.

: Raises the amount of EXP earned in battle. Fire Materia : Grants the ability to cast fire magic.

: Grants the ability to cast fire magic. Magnify Materia : Allows the expansion of spell range with linked Materia.

: Allows the expansion of spell range with linked Materia. Subversion Materia : Enables the use of subversive spells.

: Enables the use of subversive spells. Empowerment Materia : Allows the casting of physical and magic attack-strengthening spells. Pairing with Warding Materia provides resistance to physical and magic attack reduction.

: Allows the casting of physical and magic attack-strengthening spells. Pairing with Warding Materia provides resistance to physical and magic attack reduction. Chakra Materia : Restores own HP and cures Poison with Chakra. The amount restored is proportionate to damage received, more being restored at lower HP.

: Restores own HP and cures Poison with Chakra. The amount restored is proportionate to damage received, more being restored at lower HP. Time Materia : Supports maintaining action economy for the character and teammates.

: Supports maintaining action economy for the character and teammates. Morph Materia : Transforms enemies into items with Morph. Effective on enemies below a certain health threshold.

: Transforms enemies into items with Morph. Effective on enemies below a certain health threshold. Luck Up Materia : Enhances your luck.

: Enhances your luck. Precision Defense Focus Materia: Improves the effectiveness of blocking with perfect timing.

Since Cloud mixes offense and defense so well, you’ll want to augment this by making sure you use Materia like HP Up, Healing, Chakra and Cleansing for tanking and healing purposes, and other Materia such as Fire, Magnify, and Empowerment to bolster his offenses. Other general choices will also help Cloud out, with Materia such as EXP Up coming in handy during the early game, and Time Materia to help out with not only his, but his teammates’ action economy as well.