How to level up fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Even though players will begin at a higher level than usual in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with the story picking right up after the events of the previous game, you will still have a challenging time reaching the cap.

Recommended Videos

While it isn’t the most straightforward goal you can have in FF7 Rebirth, there ways to quicky level up in the game if that is your goal.

What is the level cap in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

It has been increased since previous titles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In FF7 Rebirth, the maximum level and level cap has been increased to level 70, marking a significant jump from the max level of 50 in the first entry of the remake trilogy, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Players start at level 15 in FF7 Rebirth, a departure from the conventional starting level, likely to maintain continuity with Remake without overpowering characters at level 50.

During a fight in FF7 Rebirth, all party members present will receive the same amount of XP, regardless of whether they are in the active party or not, except for during story moments or battles in the Simulator where the party is split and only the members present will gain experience of the encounter. In general, your party will likely remain around the same level throughout the game.

A single playthrough on Easy or Normal difficulty is insufficient to reach the level cap. To achieve level 70, players need to play through FF7 Rebirth on Hard Mode.

Best ways to level up quickly in FF7 Rebirth

Complete all quests and side quests possible

Completing the main story missions and side quests is a reliable source of XP in FF7 Rebirth. Major plot points and boss fights within quests also contribute significantly to experience gains. Side quest offer more than mere XP: They also contribute to relationship progress with party members and some involve minigames with their own set of rewards.

These quests not only yield regular XP but also contribute to Party Level, a more elusive stat. The heavy focus on narrative expansion also makes completing side quests an attractive option, especially for players interested in the game’s lore. Furthermore, these quests offer not only different kinds of XP, but unique equipment as rewards too.

Use the Combat Simulator (and don’t skip battles)

It’s more of a hit than it is a miss when it comes to XP farming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your team can gain levels through Combat Simulator battles. While the experience points earned may not be a massive amount, completing these battles still provides more than most regular fights Summon monsters offer significant XP drops, so battling them is a reliable way to accelerate your leveling process.

If you’re looking to min-max, you shouldn’t skip any opportunity to fight. By the end of the FF7 Rebirth, even the weakest monsters in a region can provide a decent chunk of XP, especially on Dynamic Difficulty, where even the fiends of the Grasslands will keep up with you.

Fighting Classified foes

Combat Assignments under the World Intel category involve taking on unique versions of monsters in a region, leading to the unlocking of the region’s boss, known as a Classified enemy. Examples include the Mind Flayer in Junon and the Quetzaquatl in the Grasslands.

You can engage in battles with Classified enemies multiple times, earning new drops and additional XP with each encounter. Over time, you may out-level these foes, making farming them easier. To unlock a Classified Intel mark hunt, you need to defeat every batch of Fiend Intel in a region. Engaging with Fiend Intel itself proves to be a worthwhile source of experience points.

Take on every World Intel activity

World Intel activities extend beyond combat, encompassing tasks such as discovering Lifesprings, upgrading Summon material, and uncovering Protorelics. Although these side activities may not always yield substantial character experience, many involve encounters with monsters.

Lifesprings found in a region also initiate a unique Combat Assignment, pitting players against a formidable enemy unique to that area, akin to a mini-boss fight, offering significant XP rewards. Moreover, all open-world objectives contribute to Party XP, which is crucial for fully upgrading Folios.