Final Fantasy 16 chapter list: All main story missions and side quests

Final Fantasy 16 is a massive game, jam-packed with quests for you to take on. As you might expect, there are quite a large number of both main story and side quests that you can complete during your time as Clive.
From small fetch quests to huge, breathtaking Eikon fights, Final Fantasy 16‘s missions are extremely varied and usually deep enough to keep your interest piqued. However, if you’re like me, you still want to know just how many quests there are in the game. This way, you have a better idea how much longer you have before beating the game or the process you’re making to get the Platinum Trophy for FF16.
Below, I have compiled a complete list of all the main story quests and the side quests in FF16, so you know exactly what you’re up against when stepping into Valisthea.
Final Fantasy 16 main story quest list
The main story quests in FF16 are separated into chapters. You know when you start a new chapter because the name of it appears on the screen after a cutscene. In total, there are 68 story chapters in the game. You can see the names of all the main story chapters in FF16, below.
- A Flame Summoned
- To Kill a Dominant
- Pride
- Sunrise, Sunset
- Lost in a Fog
- Flight of a Fledgling
- A Chance Encounter
- Hide, Hideaway
- Fanning Embers
- Louder than Words
- The Dead of Night
- Headwind
- Wings of Change
- Awakening
- The Wages of Guilt
- The Hunter and the Hunted
- Homecoming
- Building Bridges
- A Bearer’s Lot
- Holding On
- Back in the Day
- Buried Memories
- The Meaning of Life
- Righting Wrongs
- The Dame
- The Crystals’ Curse
- Cid the Outlaw
- Home, Sweet Home
- The Gathering Storm
- Dark Clouds Gather
- Release
- Bloodlines
- Black Light Burns
- Black or White
- Here Be Monsters
- Fire and Ice
- After the Storm
- Capital Punishment
- Bolts from the Blue
- Getting to Work
- Riddle of the Sands
- Follow the Crystals
- Into the Darkness
- Out of the Shadow
- Letting off Steam I
- Letting off Steam II
- Letting off Steam III
- Onward
- To Catch a Thief
- Blood from the Stones
- Fire in the Sky
- Things Fall Apart
- Why We Fight
- The Flames of War
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Cloak and Dagger
- Evenfall
- A Song of Hope
- Like Father, Like Daughter
- Full Steam
- Through the Maelstrom
- Across the Narrow
- Footfalls in Ash
- The Last King
- Brotherhood
- Streets of Madness
- Back to Their Origin
- Of Gods and Men
After the Streets of Madness quest (second from the last one), you cannot go back and do any side activities until after you have completed the game. It’s essentially the point of no return in FF16. You can see exactly what chapter you’re on by going to the Journal tab of the menu.
Final Fantasy 16 side quest list
Next, we have the list for all of the side quests in FF16. There is no way to tell when certain side quests will become available, as they are tied to story progression, but you can see which ones you have already completed or are currently working on by going to the Journal and scrolling over to the last tab.
All of the available side quests in FF16 are seen below. It is worth noting that the list does not include the 32 Hunt Board quests, as those are a different type of quest.
- Make Do and Mend
- Food for Thought
- Moving Heaven and Earth
- A Place for Everyone
- What a Bird Wants
- False Friends
- Crystalline Lifeline
- Beast Against Beast
- Red Letter Day
- Needs of the Many
- Welcoming Committee
- Dying on the Vine
- While the Cat’s Away
- The Want Beyond the Wall
- Pride Comes Before the Fall
- Friend of the People
- All Bark
- Playthings
- Caulk & Bawl
- The White-Winged Wonder
- The Fruits of Her Labors
- Blacksmith’s Blues
- A Culinary Pilgrimage
- The Root of the Problem
- Cut from the Cloth
- Do No Harm
- The Weight of Command
- Carving Out a Niche
- Hot Water
- For Great Justice
- Use Your Loaf
- Payback
- A Bone to Pick
- Blacksmith’s Blues II
- Weird Science
- Get Cart
- Onward to Discovery
- Live and Let Live
- Bearer of Good News
- Smooth Like Butler
- An Eye for an Eye
- Not to be Outdone
- On Balance
- Bad Blood
- Skin Trade
- Carved in Stone
- For Great Justice II
- Rekindling the Flame
- Trading Places
- Tears of Mercy
- Blacksmith’s Blues III
- Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol
- Self-Determination
- Blacksmith’s Blues IV
- Even Weirder Science
- Under New Management
- Rekindling the Flame II
- Lines in the Sand
- Trading Places II
- Phoenix, Heal Thyself
- Duty Undying
- Laid to Rest
- More Than Words
- An Inconvenient Truth
- A Tail to Tell
- Litany of Errors
- Aiming High
- Trial and Error
- Silver Linings
- Nobody’s Tool
- Where There’s a Will
- Priceless
- Three’s Company
- Lines in the Sand II
- Duty Undying II
- Under New Management II
And there you have it, all of the main story chapters and side quests that you can take on throughout FF16. As previously mentioned, most of the side quests are tied to story progression, so you won’t be able to take on all of them at once. Just go through the story and more and more will begin to appear.