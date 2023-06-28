Final Fantasy 16 chapter list: All main story missions and side quests

Final Fantasy 16 is a massive game, jam-packed with quests for you to take on. As you might expect, there are quite a large number of both main story and side quests that you can complete during your time as Clive.

From small fetch quests to huge, breathtaking Eikon fights, Final Fantasy 16‘s missions are extremely varied and usually deep enough to keep your interest piqued. However, if you’re like me, you still want to know just how many quests there are in the game. This way, you have a better idea how much longer you have before beating the game or the process you’re making to get the Platinum Trophy for FF16.

Below, I have compiled a complete list of all the main story quests and the side quests in FF16, so you know exactly what you’re up against when stepping into Valisthea.

Final Fantasy 16 main story quest list

FF16 is a massive game with over 100 quests. | Image via Square Enix

The main story quests in FF16 are separated into chapters. You know when you start a new chapter because the name of it appears on the screen after a cutscene. In total, there are 68 story chapters in the game. You can see the names of all the main story chapters in FF16, below.

A Flame Summoned

To Kill a Dominant

Pride

Sunrise, Sunset

Lost in a Fog

Flight of a Fledgling

A Chance Encounter

Hide, Hideaway

Fanning Embers

Louder than Words

The Dead of Night

Headwind

Wings of Change

Awakening

The Wages of Guilt

The Hunter and the Hunted

Homecoming

Building Bridges

A Bearer’s Lot

Holding On

Back in the Day

Buried Memories

The Meaning of Life

Righting Wrongs

The Dame

The Crystals’ Curse

Cid the Outlaw

Home, Sweet Home

The Gathering Storm

Dark Clouds Gather

Release

Bloodlines

Black Light Burns

Black or White

Here Be Monsters

Fire and Ice

After the Storm

Capital Punishment

Bolts from the Blue

Getting to Work

Riddle of the Sands

Follow the Crystals

Into the Darkness

Out of the Shadow

Letting off Steam I

Letting off Steam II

Letting off Steam III

Onward

To Catch a Thief

Blood from the Stones

Fire in the Sky

Things Fall Apart

Why We Fight

The Flames of War

Down the Rabbit Hole

Cloak and Dagger

Evenfall

A Song of Hope

Like Father, Like Daughter

Full Steam

Through the Maelstrom

Across the Narrow

Footfalls in Ash

The Last King

Brotherhood

Streets of Madness

Back to Their Origin

Of Gods and Men

After the Streets of Madness quest (second from the last one), you cannot go back and do any side activities until after you have completed the game. It’s essentially the point of no return in FF16. You can see exactly what chapter you’re on by going to the Journal tab of the menu.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest list

The Journal can show all of your active and completed quests. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, we have the list for all of the side quests in FF16. There is no way to tell when certain side quests will become available, as they are tied to story progression, but you can see which ones you have already completed or are currently working on by going to the Journal and scrolling over to the last tab.

Related: All FF16 hunt locations and how to beat them

All of the available side quests in FF16 are seen below. It is worth noting that the list does not include the 32 Hunt Board quests, as those are a different type of quest.

Make Do and Mend

Food for Thought

Moving Heaven and Earth

A Place for Everyone

What a Bird Wants

False Friends

Crystalline Lifeline

Beast Against Beast

Red Letter Day

Needs of the Many

Welcoming Committee

Dying on the Vine

While the Cat’s Away

The Want Beyond the Wall

Pride Comes Before the Fall

Friend of the People

All Bark

Playthings

Caulk & Bawl

The White-Winged Wonder

The Fruits of Her Labors

Blacksmith’s Blues

A Culinary Pilgrimage

The Root of the Problem

Cut from the Cloth

Do No Harm

The Weight of Command

Carving Out a Niche

Hot Water

For Great Justice

Use Your Loaf

Payback

A Bone to Pick

Blacksmith’s Blues II

Weird Science

Get Cart

Onward to Discovery

Live and Let Live

Bearer of Good News

Smooth Like Butler

An Eye for an Eye

Not to be Outdone

On Balance

Bad Blood

Skin Trade

Carved in Stone

For Great Justice II

Rekindling the Flame

Trading Places

Tears of Mercy

Blacksmith’s Blues III

Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol

Self-Determination

Blacksmith’s Blues IV

Even Weirder Science

Under New Management

Rekindling the Flame II

Lines in the Sand

Trading Places II

Phoenix, Heal Thyself

Duty Undying

Laid to Rest

More Than Words

An Inconvenient Truth

A Tail to Tell

Litany of Errors

Aiming High

Trial and Error

Silver Linings

Nobody’s Tool

Where There’s a Will

Priceless

Three’s Company

Lines in the Sand II

Duty Undying II

Under New Management II

And there you have it, all of the main story chapters and side quests that you can take on throughout FF16. As previously mentioned, most of the side quests are tied to story progression, so you won’t be able to take on all of them at once. Just go through the story and more and more will begin to appear.

About the author