All Grasslands Protorelic locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 players will find many familiar faces in Rebirth. While most reunions might stir up feelings, crossing paths with Beck’s gang is more likely to warrant a wry grin than a flood of emotions.

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Beck and his gang of bandits caused plenty of havoc in the Sector 6 Slums. Now, in FF7 Rebirth, it seems they have graduated from the collapsed expressway and decided to skip town. I’d be keen to hear about their redemption arc if they hadn’t just snatched a precious Protorelic that Chadley requires to develop Materia. So, in this guide, I’ll help you solve every Grasslands Protorelic challenge in FF7R.

FF7R Grasslands Protorelic location one: Wild Bandit Chase

Not locked for Cloud’s gang. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main door to enter the tower is locked, so take a detour to the right and look for the broken fence. Once inside, take a left to find a ladder that takes you to the top of the tower. Before heading up, consider stocking up on consumables.

After an awkward encounter, you have to fight Beck’s gang members while he takes off. Luckily for you, none of them pose much of a threat and you can easily complete Protorelic one in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The bad news is that, since Beck ran away, the chase for the Protorelic continues.

FF7R Grasslands Protorelic location two: One Badass Barbecue

Take a stealthy approach

Now you see me, now you don’t. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the safest route to get Protorelic two in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Roll to the blue container on the right. Hug the blue container and roll to the smaller brown container next to it. When Butch is not looking, roll to the small brown container in front of you. You can forget about Butch for now. Focus on the thug on your right now. Hug the small brown containers on the right. When he looks away, roll to the container ahead. Repeat this process to reach the warehouse’s interior.

Find a way into the building

Mr. Cloud Croft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the cutscene, find some climbable ledges left of the warehouse’s entrance. On top of this building, there’s a ladder you can climb to find a way into the building. Inside, a fight with Butch awaits, so prepare accordingly.

FF7R Grasslands Protorelic location three: Diversionary Tactics

Investigate the area

First, find the gang inside the factory to complete the Investigate the Area objective in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Head through the open garage door to trigger a cutscene in which all three gang members pretend to hide the Protorelic on their backs. As you probably guessed, only one of them has it, and it’s your job to guess correctly.

Find the culprit

Not pale enough to hide the sparkles, Burke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To outsmart the gang’s diversionary tactics, press triangle to choose Burke, the guy on the left, as the culprit. If you look at his torso, you can spot a white glow coming from his back.

When you’ve incriminated him, the gang flees the scene and leaves a few low-rank thugs for you to play with.

FF7R Grasslands Protorelic location four: Taking Care of Business

Open the gate to Beck’s Badasses hideout

How did they get in? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next to Kalm, there is a pathway that leads to Beck’s hideout. The only way to do it is through a locked gate. To unlock the gate to Beck’s hideout in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you need to find the key to the hideout.

Mount your chocobo and hold the down arrow on the D-Pad to track down the key’s scent. Then, follow the scent’s path until an emerald sparkle appears on the floor. Approach the emerald sparkle with Piko and press the up arrow on the D-Pad to scour it.

To find the gate that leads to Beck’s Badasses hideout, look for a yellow quest icon east of Kalm.

Wake up the Dead Businessman

Wakey wakey, folks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you enter the gang’s hideout at the end of the hill, you find all gang members playing dead on the floor in front of a Modded Sweeper. To wake up the Dead Businessman, look for a lever near the entrance to the hideout. Then, pull this lever to cause the giant yellow Shinra box hovering above them to drop. I guess Shinra does save lives after all.

Should you negotiate or fight Beck’s gang?

Fighting Beck’s gang is the best choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best choice to get the Grasslands Protorelic four is to fight Beck’s gang. This causes him to lower the price of the Protorelic to 2000 Gil.

Keep in mind that if you choose this path, you have to fight against Beck’s entire gang, including the lead man and a Modded Sweeper. Here are a few tips for the battle: