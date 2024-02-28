Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gives you the ultimate headache of having to pick your perfect party. Each member of FF7 Rebirth brings something different to the table, so I’ve broken down each character and picked out the best trio.

Whether you’ve spent years bonding with FF7‘s iconic characters or this is your first outing with them, Rebirth will have you emotionally connected in no time at all.

So much so, in fact, that trying to focus on three main characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can become tricky. Every party member has unique qualities that make them an invaluable member of the squad. I will do my best to remedy this and alleviate your party-picking problem.

Who is the best party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

They're an effective unit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Based on my many hours with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, I think you should opt for a main party of Cloud, Barret, and Aerith. For my particular playstyle of aggressive, in-your-face combat, this trio ticks every box.

Cloud is a brilliant all-rounder in terms of attack, both physical and magical, defense, speed, and abilities—he’s probably the best playable character in the game, shocker. He is pliable and his versatility means he can be customized at any time to suit a different combat scenario or a fearsome boss encounter.

Barret’s attributes reflect his appearance—an absolute tank of epic proportions. Even without HP Up Materia to artificially increase health or handy accessories, Barret can withstand a ton of damage and give it back in style. He has a lot of great abilities, from his Overcharge attack to a list of special commands—including one that can supercharge his shots to increase Stagger.

Finally, dear, sweet Aerith rounds off my ideal team. She’s the prototypical healer, but also has excellent offensive magic stats, making her a diverse force when it comes to all things magic. Casting Cure with Aerith will always restore considerable amounts of health compared to everyone else, and her base abilities are phenomenal—particularly Arcane Ward, which grants you a mini-happy hour with the opportunity to cast two of the same spell one after another.

As with any subjective topic like this, what works for me might not be as efficient for you. However, if you’re struggling or want some advice on where to start, I think these three will get you far—after all, I stuck with them through virtually all of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s many chapters.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth character tier list

Outside of Cait Sith, I feel the remaining six Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters are completely viable options. Between their Limit Breaks, stats potential, and abilities, they can be mastered in combat and provide you with a myriad of tactics and strategies.

Character Name Tier Rank Cloud Strife S Barret Wallace S Aerith Gainsborough S Yuffie Kisaragi S Tifa Lockhart A Red XIII A Cait Sith B

Every Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth playable character

Cloud Strife

The sky's the limit for Cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Our strong Ex-SOLDIER. Cloud is utterly dynamic in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and you can pretty much turn him into the super soldier (no pun intended) of your dreams. His base attributes are very strong overall, and he’s capable of reeling off punishment via up-close-and-personal physical attacks or from a distance with spell-based Materia. His Prime Mode ability is a must-have, as it turns his already devastating Punisher Mode form into an even more potent and deadly dealer of damage.

Barret Wallace

A badass with a soft heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you want, you can turn Barret into an HP machine with various HP Up Materia and accessories to enhance his already sizable Vitality. It makes Barret the perfect fodder for enemy attacks, allowing others to charge their ATB, Limit Breaks, and have time to recover. His Overcharge special hits very hard and can downright eviscerate enemies from range—if not get them close to defeat and fill their Stagger bar in the process. Outside of this, Bonus Round and Maximum Fury can be combined to deliver a flurry of Stagger-increasing bullets for a few seconds.

Aerith Gainsborough

A magnificent mage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

She’s magic, you know, Aerith’s gonna put on a show! And with her magic stats, she has to. Her safety and protection, outside of just the story, is paramount to your squad’s chances of survival. In times of need, her Healing Wind Limit Break will provide a great deal of healing to the whole party. From an attacking standpoint, Arcane Ward will be one of the earliest abilities Aerith gets, and it means “attack spells cast within the ward will automatically be cast twice.” This is a huge win—especially when you’re dealing with high-HP bosses. Soul Drain absorbs MP too, refueling Aerith’s magic-casting capabilities.

Yuffie Kisaragi

Low-key the most hilarious FF character of all time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When she’s not reducing me to tears from laughter due to her zany antics, Yuffie is secretly an absolute beast in combat thanks to her Shuriken. Like Barret, Yuffie is a great choice if you like to attack from range. Once you throw her Shuriken, mash the attack button and watch the chaos unfold. My favorite aspect of her arsenal has to be the Elemental Ninjutsu ability which can change the element of your attack. If you use Assess Materia and find out the weakness of an enemy, you can then use Elemental Ninjutsu to exploit that weakness—and if you can combine it with Doppleganger to make a clone of yourself that mimics your actions, then double the damage.

Tifa Lockhart

Don't get on her bad side. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While I do prefer Barret or even Yuffie over Tifa, if you do choose to utilize Miss Lockhart, she brings a ton of Attack damage, and you can further upgrade that damage with different forms of Wristguard accessories. Unbridled Strength is naturally a top ability to activate ASAP, as it buffs her base attacks and unlocks a small handful of additional Triangle attack combos, too. Unfettered Fury is a later ability you can unlock with the Crystal Gloves, and it will add non-elemental magic damage, increasing Stagger.

Red XIII

A dog of war. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I always loved using Red XIII as a kid because of his design and story, and his offense more than holds up if you opt for him. The Cosmo Canyon native’s main strength is magic defense, making him an able ally in the face of magic-dealing demons on the battlefield. Red XIII uses the Vengeance Gauge, which relies on guarding to charge. His Stardust Ray is a brutal ability requiring 2 ATB charges to use, but it unleashes a ferocious, wide-ranging area-of-effect move. Additionally, Supernal Fervor casts Haste on your party, which is an invaluable tactic as it will speed up everyone’s ATB gauge charge speed.

Cait Sith

Being bonked with his Megaphone will leave you screaming Me-OW. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I feel bad singling out Cait Sith as the only B-rated character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but the super spy’s luck-based combat just isn’t for me—although I get why he can be effective. Obviously, you need to quickly dish out damage with Cait Sith to be able to use Let’s Ride and summon a Moogle, as his base form isn’t ideal. If you can get Cait Sith’s Luck stat up, then Roll o’ the Dice should, hopefully, smile on you, and the Magic Mogbox and Mega Magic Mogbox Limit Breaks have a better chance of rewarding you.